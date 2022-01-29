Fresh faces around the diamond shake up Cumberland’s 2022 roster, starting with the dugout and third-base coaches box as the Ryan Hunt era started yesterday at No. 10 LSU Shreveport.
This season’s roster is chock-full of loaded talent from key returners to 29 new faces. Starting with the returners, Cumberland brings back key pieces in Tyler Stokes, Lebanon’s Ethan Shelton and Josh Morgan and pitchers Daniel Alvarez and Zavien Lindsey.
Stokes hit .318 last season leading the team in home runs, runs scored and walks. The senior from Chandler, Ariz., drove in 47 runs last season while stealing 10 bases in 46 starts last season.
Shelton, from Wilson Central who transferred to CU last year from East Tennessee State, compiled a .264 average with eight home runs and 24 RBIs. Morgan will aim to get back to his numbers from 2020 where he led the team in hits, batting average and home runs in just 20 games. The two will be competing with new transfers for time in a log-jammed outfield including University of Houston transfer Cole Turney, IU-Southeast transfer Santrel Farmer, Middle Tennessee State transfer Chewy Sanders and Walters State CC transfer Silas Butler.
Turney comes to Cumberland with two seasons of eligibility left after starting his career at Arkansas before leaving to go to JuCo powerhouse San Jacinto CC and then Houston. At San Jac, he hit .300 with a team-high eight doubles and three homers and was slated as the opening day starter for the Cougars before a season-ending injury derailed his year after six games.
Sanders, a Smyrna product, started his college career at Motlow State CC where he hit .397 with three home runs and slugged .667 in his final season with the Bucks. He made three starts for the Blue Raiders last season.
Butler posted a .280 batting average at Walters State last season with one home run, 16 RBI, and nabbed eight bags. Farmer has spent the last four seasons with IU-Southeast playing in 109 games with a career average of .286 with 37 stolen bases.
Expected to see time around the diamond is Nolan Machibroada a transfer from Lubbock Christian at first base, Austin Peay transfer Xavier Torres at shortstop, Jacob Dukart, Dylan Forbes, Jayden Hanna and returner Nathan Vaughn.
Machibroda played in 24 games for NAIA powerhouse Southeastern in 2020, starting 16 times before the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He hit .286, tallying 16 hits in 56 at-bats, including two doubles and three home runs for a .482 slugging percentage. He also walked 13 times to reach base at a .411 clip. He posted a .257 average with eight homers in 2021 with Lubbock Christian. The big lefty can use the dimensions at Ernest L. Stockton Field in his favor this upcoming season.
Torres was the opening day shortstop for the Governor’s last season. He posted a .217 average in just eight starts and 23 at-bats. The season prior to that at Motlow State, Torres played in all 22 games, batting .380 with nine doubles, 15 RBI and 23 stolen bases.
Behind the dish this season will be transfer Angel Mendoza. Mendoza started nine games last season with CSUN collecting seven hits with one home run. At Riverside, he batted .303 with 33 hits, 27 runs, 24 RBI, 11 doubles and four home runs in his freshman season. Returners Brett Bello and Chase Ford will also be battling for time behind the plate.
Cumberland brought in a load of new arms this season to go along with Alvarez and Lindsey. Alvarez has made 12 starts over the last two seasons striking out 79 batters in 73 innings. Lindsey served as the team’s closer last season and started the year of red-hot picking up six saves in his first seven appearances. In 20 innings he picked up 21 strike outs while opponents hit just .230 against him.
New arms expected to see time one the mound this season include: Jacksonville State transfers Trevor Muzzi and Brett Walton, Sacramento City College transfer Cole Eigenhuis, Dyersburg State CC product Jack Webb, Lipscomb transfers Wyatt Folsom and Max Habegger, Southwestern Illinois product Mitch Rodgers, Bellevue College transfer Ian Haigh, Wabash Valley product Beiker Fuentes, Cosumnes River transfer Ethan Torres, Southeastern Missouri transfer Rance Pitman, Ivy Tech transfer Ian Schilling and Vol State products James Raffauf and Joe Stoeckinger, who played for Hunt with the Pioneers.
Cumberland will wrap up its series at No. 10 LSU Shreveport today with an 11 a.m. double header. Randy Sallis will be on the call over WANT FM 98.9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.