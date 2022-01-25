Beech’s freshman boys withstood a missed tying shot from host Lebanon as the Buccaneers prevailed 53-51 last Thursday at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
The Bucs jumped out to a 19-8 first-quarter lead. The Blue Devils drew to within 29-25 by halftime and 37-34 going into the fourth as Beech remained unbeaten in district play.
Jalen Townsend sank 7 of 8 free throws in the fourth quarter to lead Beech with 13 points. Turner Moore swished three 3-pointers on his way to 11.
Avery Harris and Dame’on Calloway each collected 11 points to lead Lebanon while Brody Reasonover racked up two second-quarter 3-pointers on his way to 10. Jordan Lawson notched nine points while Isaiah Barr buried a pair of treys for his six. Ethan Schweer and Cash Williams each tossed in two.
Lebanon hosted Mt. Juliet last night.
