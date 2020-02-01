GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central’s freshman boys took a 53-48 overtime triumph over visiting Lebanon on Thursday night.
The teams were tied 42-42 at the end of regulation before the Wildcats took the extra session 11-6. Lebanon led 12-9 following the first quarter, 24-20 at halftime and 34-28 going into the fourth before Wilson Central dominated the stretch 14-8.
Wyatt Bowling led Lebanon with 14 points while Jaylen Abston tossed in 14, Aiden Donald eight; Austen Gore, Trent Spradlin and Mason Tisdale four each; Caden Baird a three-pointer and Demonte Cook a free throw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.