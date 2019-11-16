Christian Frewin fired in 25 points Thursday night to lead host Walter J. Baird past crosstown rival Winfree Bryant, 54-33, in middle school boys' basketball.
Frewin's total included four 3-pointers as the Blue Devils improved to 3-1.
Baird led 12-11 following the first quarter, 22-18 at halftime and 39-27 going into the fourth.
Garrett Oliver and Easton Spurlock each added eight points while Drew East scored six on two threes, Malik Humes one three and Brent Duke two.
K.K. West and Elijah Shreeve each scored 12 points to pace the Aviators while Jakari Orange threw in three and Jacob Davis, Conner Jones and Terrell Searcy two apiece.
