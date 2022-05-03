Results from last Friday’s Lebanon Girls Softball Association games played at Baird Park:
8 and UNDER Straight Shot 11, Wright Design 5Jillian Lanning singled twice and homered for Straight Shot while Ansley Apple tripled, doubled and singled. Promise Manier and Mackenzie Sellars singled as they and Kyley Hale doubled. Layla Crocker and Millie Sellars each singled twice and Chloey Bryant, Bailey Dahglen and Zoe Higgins once apiece.
Penelope Clark and Amelia Mruk doubled for Adam Wright. Mariah Logue and Ryleigh Pettit each singled twice and Presley Mayberry, Brooklynn Miller, Annabel Mruk, Jentrie Scott and Emmie Thompson once apiece.
Smile Solutions 17, Cedar City RV 13Adalyn Pfountz tripled, doubled and singled for Smile Solutions while Gracie Patton singled twice and doubled. Henley Simmons singled three times, Audrey Wiley twice and Hayden Hudgens once as they and Ralyn Rogers doubled. Emmalee Bringhurst, Gracie Lindsey and Channing Randolph each singled three times and Addie Adkisson once.
Tessa Lewis doubled three times and Camilla Humes and Adalynd Theiring once each as all three singled for Cedar City. Marley Pyburn and Natalie Russell each singled four times, Laekyn King and MaKenna Malone twice apiece and Norah Dunlap, Everleigh Harp, Austyn King and Josi Ward once each.
6 and UNDER Southeast Impressions 9, Hometown Team 4Lynlee Patterson doubled twice for SEI while Addilyn Angel, Kayleigh King and Julia Thompson doubled and singled. Finley Illobre and Ella Miller each singled twice and Kynslee Primm, Sadie Steakley and Brynn Yarbrough once apiece.
PEE WEE Mucho Love Music vs. Permobil
Eloise Oxley and Amelia Plotts doubled and singled for Mucho Love while Ella Cunningham, Mia Cunningham, Ellie Eiermann, Charlotte Freese, Kennedy Leslie, Clara Smith and Ensley Whittington each singled twice.
Oaklyn Chase doubled as she and Eden Wassell homered and singled for Permobil while Raelyn Steele doubled and singled. Scarlett Beaty, Mary Grace Byrd, Sara Hyde, Madi Jae Mull, Arya Oliver, Lennox Pinelli and Kaylee Prim each singled twice.
