SATURDAY 14-UNDER
Dick’s Sporting Goods 10, Lyons Pump Company 6
Lillian Fulton doubled while Kathleen Chilelli, Amelia Friedhof, Greenlee Illobre and LaBreion Kirkendoll singled for Dick’s. Shortstop Sadie Mosley turned a line-drive double play with first baseman Alice Pierce.
Harper Neal doubled for Lyons. Briana Campbell singled twice and Alyvia Barnabi, Aspen Burks and Caroline Pope once each.
Lebanon Monument 5, Ligon & Bobo 4
Cahleigh Lea and Leah Jones homered for Lebanon Monument. Bailey Woods singled twice and Elizabeth Bowker, Joanna Bowker and JaZiyah Jackson once each. Madelyn Patton allowed five hits and struck out six in five innings in the circle.
10-UNDERHomes By Huber 15, WBT 4
Mileigh Silcox doubled twice and Rylee Stanley once for Homes while Noa Lovelace and Kendra Yost singled.
Journey’s 8, PJ’s HVAC 5
Lillian Plotts tripled for Journey’s. Scarlett Biddle and Harper Hall each singled twice and Rachel Gaddes, Isabelle Hodge and Chloe Parsley once apiece.
Sydney Mae Russell doubled for PJ’s while Sloane Greer and Kate Lanning singled.
PH’s HVAC 10, Rentless 5
Sydney Mae Russell singled twice and Mallory Evetts, Aria Morquecho and Emmalei Polk once each for PJ’s.
Journey’s 15, Homes By Huber 3
Aubrey N. Smith drove in five Journey’s runs on a double and single while Scarlett Biddle and Harper Hall singled.
Rylee Stanley doubled for Homes while Marlee Ladd, Jordyn Swann and Kendra Yost singled.
Relentless Pursuit 12, Wilson Bank & Trust 11
Addyson Sisk and Mary-Kate Taylor doubled for Relentless while Jayci Beasley and Shelby Brandenburg singled.
Addison Whitlock singled as she and Carly Hodge each doubled twice for Wilson Bank. Kaylen Hale singled four times and doubled. Lily B. Goad singled three times, Jaycee Patterson twice and Jaci Andrews and Taegan Andrews once apiece.
Wilson Bank & Trust 15, Homes 4
Carly Hodge and Addison Whitlock singled for Wilson Bank.
8-UNDERBulow Orthotic & Prosthetics 12, Adam Wright Design 5
Avery Harris tripled and singled for Bulow. Finley Braundmeier, Millie Donegan, Adelyn Long and Avery McDowell each singled three times; Aubrie Wright twice and Lynlee Biddle and Lyla Mae Craighead once apiece.
Mariah Logue doubled twice and Brooklynn Miller once as both singled for Adam Wright. Penelope Clark, Amelia Mruk and Emmie Thompson each singled three times and Alannah Hale, Hayden Johnson, Annabel Mruk, Ryleigh Pettit and Maily Quinche once apiece.
Bulow Orthotic & Prosthetics 16, Straight Shot Drilling & Blasting 10
Avery McDowell singled three times and homered for Bulow while Avery Harris singled twice and tripled. Lyla Mae Craighead and Millie Donegan each singled four times, Lynnlee Biddle and Finley Braundmeier three times apiece, Adelyn Long and Aubrie Wright twice each and Bella Parker once.
Ansley Apple, Layla Crocker and Millie Sellars each singled twice and Sariah Grooms once as they and Zoe Higgins doubled for Straight Shot. Bailey Dahlen singled three times; Jillian Lanning, Promise Manier and Mackenzie Sellars twice each and Chloe Bryant once.
Cedar City RV 13, Adam Wright Design 8
Camilla Humes homered twice for Cedar City while Marley Pyburn homered and doubled. Natalie Russell tripled twice and singled. Everleigh Harp, Austyn King, Tessa Lewis and Adalynd Theiring each singled twice and Norah Dunlap, Laekyn King, MaKenna Malone and Josi Ward once apiece.
Hayden Johnson tripled and singled for Adam Wright while Mariah Lobue doubled. Brooklynn Miller singled three times; Alannah Hale, Emmie Thompson and Nora (no last name given) twice each and Presley Mayberry, Ryleigh Pettit and Maily Quinche once each.
Smile Solutions 15, Straight Shot Drilling & Blasting 4
Henley Simmons doubled three times for Smile Solutions while Gracie Lindsey, Gracie Patton and Adalyn Pfountz each singled twice and doubled. Channing Randolph, Averly Smith and Audrey Wiley each singled three times, Addie Adkisson and Emmalee Bringhurst twice each and Hayden Hudgens and Ralyn Rogers once apiece.
Sariah Grooms singled twice and Bailey Dahlen once as they and Millie Ray Sewell doubled for Straight Shot. Jillian Lanning singled twice and Ansley Apple and Layla Crocker once each.
Smile Solutions 13, Cedar City RV 12
Emmalee Bringhurst and Gracie Patton tripled and singled for Smile Solutions. Adalyn Pfountz singled twice and Gracie Lindsey and Channing Randolph once apiece as all three doubled. Henley Simmons, Averly Smith and Audrey Wiley each singled three times and Ralyn Rogers and Maggie Whitnel twice apiece.
Laekyn King, Marley Pyburn and Natalie Russell each singled twice and doubled for Cedar City. Tessa Lewis singled three times; Everleigh Harp, Camilla Humes, Austyn King, MaKenna Malone and Adalynd Theiring twice each and Norah Dunlap and Josi Ward once apiece.
6-UNDERSoutheast Impressions 6, Hometown 4
Emma Satterfield doubled and singled for SEI. Finlee Illobre, McKenzie Martin, Ella Miller and Sadie Steakley each singled twice and Addilyn Angel, Lynleigh Patterson and Brynn Yarbrough once apiece.
Southeast Impressions 5, J Davidson Builders 1
Addilyn Angel, Finley Illobre, McKenzie Martin, Sadie Steakley and Julia Thompson each singled three times and Lynleigh Patterson, Emma Satterfield and Brynn Yarbrough once apiece for SEI.
Dylan Mae Lalka singled twice for J Davidson. Emrie Blaike Thompson drove in her team’s only run as she, Camyron Cooper, Ryan Deffendall, Miya Doll, Lola Tramme, Ariana Walker and Penelope Wesson singled.
Hometown Team 12, J Davidson Builders 5
Lola Trammel doubled twice for J Davidson while Lylah Aderhold doubled and singled. Randalynn Chandler, Ryan Deffendall, Miya Doll, Dylan Mae Lalka, Emrie Blaike Thompson and Penelope Wesson singled.
PEE WEE(no scores kept)
Mortgage Investors Group vs. Mucho Love Music
Parker Bryan, Ella Grace Garvin, Tiegan Kaiser, Londyn McCathern, Makaleigh O’Neal and Lakelyn Thompson each singled twice and Ophelia Bible and Harper Weldy once apiece for Mortgage Investors.
Elizabeth Harlan, Eloise Oxley, Amelia Plotts and Clara Smith doubled and singled for Mucho Love while Avilynn Barger, Ella Cunningham, Mia Cunningham, Charlotte Freese, Kennedy Leslie and Ensley Whittington each singled twice.
Mortgage Investors Group vs. Permobil
Parker Bryan, Ella Grace Garvin, Shaohannahh Heath, Tiegan Kaiser, Londyn McCathern, Makaleigh O’Neal, Lakelyn Thompson, Krissi Thompson and Harper Weldy each singled twice and Ophelia Bible and Fury Cunningham once apiece.
Arya Oliver and Eden Wassell homered and singled for Permobil while Mary Grace Byrd, Oaklyn Chase, Sara Hyde, Lennox Pinelli and Raelyn Steele each singled twice.
Mucho Love Music vs. Permobil
Mia Cunningham doubled twice for Mucho Love while Amelia Plotts doubled and singled. Avilynn Barger, Ella Cunningham, Charlotte Freese, Kennedy Leslie, Eloise Oxley, Clara Smith and Ensley Whittington each singled twice.
Mary Grace Byrd singled as she and Sara Hyde homered for Permobil while Raelyn Steele doubled and singled.
Oaklyn Chase, Madi Jae Mull, Arya Oliver and Lennox Pinelli each singled twice.
FRIDAY 14-UNDERLyons Pump Company 9, Dick’s Sporting Goods 8
Aspen Burks doubled and Makayla Ardissono, Alyvia Barnabi and Caroline Pope singled for Lyons.
Sadie Mosley homered twice for Dick’s while Lucy Deffendall, LaBreion Kirkendoll and Alice Pierce singled.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home 8, Lebanon Monument 6
Amiyah Hodge doubled and singled for Ligon & Bobo while Camryn Flowers doubled and Addison Sellars singled.
Cayleigh Lea homered and singled for Lebanon Monument while Leah Jones doubled and Joanna Bowker singled.
10-UNDERWilson Bank & Trust vs. Relentless Pursuit
(no score given)
Kaylen Hale, Carly Hodge, Gracie Lowery and Addison Whitlock singled for Wilson Bank & Trust.
Ava Lanning doubled and Jayci Beasley and Mary-Kate Taylor singled for Relentless Pursuit.
Homes By Huber 8, PJ’s HVAC 6
Mileigh Silcox tripled for Homes By Huber. Noa Lovelace singled as she and Marlee Ladd doubled.
Crimson Hicks, Jaila Kelly, Reese Sellars, Jordyn Swann, Hadley Williams and Kendra Yost singled.
Aria Morquecho and Emmalei Polk singled for PJ’s.
8-UNDERAdam Wright 10, Straight Shot Drilling & Blasting 9
Hayden Johnson and Annabel Mruk each singled three times and Alannah Hale once as they and Penelope Clark doubled for Adam Wright.
Brooklynn Miller singled four times, Mariah Logue and Emmie Thompson three times each and Amelia Mruk, Ryleigh Pettit and Maily Quinche once apiece.
Ansley Apple tripled for Straight Shot. Jillian Lanning singled twice and Sariah Grooms and Promise Manier once each as all three doubled. Bailey Dahlen, Zoe Higgins and Millie Sellars each singled twice and Layla Crocker, Kyley Hale, Mackenzie Sellars and Millie Ray Sewell once apiece.
6-UNDERSoutheast Impressions 12, Hometown Team 5
Lynleigh Patterson tripled and singled for SEI. Finley Illobre, McKenzie Martin, Sadie Steakley and Brynn Yarbrough each singled three times; Kayleigh King, Ella Miller, Emma Satterfield and Julia Thompson twice apiece and Addilyn Angel once.
