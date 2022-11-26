Friendship boys fall to York

York Institute’s boys led from start to finish Tuesday night as the Dragons picked up their first win of the season 59-53 over host Friendship Christian to wrap up the Chris Haynes Mortgage Classic at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
The Dragons opened an 18-10 lead at the first-quarter break, 36-26 at halftime and 48-38 going into the fourth before the Commanders cut the margin in half in the closing moments.
Jackson Conatser sank three 3-pointers to lead York with 18 points while Heath Wattenbarger finished with 14 as the Dragons returned to Jamestown with a 1-3 record.
Charley Carpenter scored 20 of his 22 points after the first quarter, including a pair of 3s, to lead the Commanders while Noah Major supplied 17. Colby Jones collected seven points, D Boone a 3 and Riggs Rowe and Caleb Kring two apiece as Friendship fell to 1-3.
Friendship will return from the holiday weekend for a visit from Portland on Tuesday night.
Daniyan’s 23 points leads Mt. Juliet past Stewarts CreekMT. JULIET — Osize Daniyan continued his hot start to the season Tuesday with 23 points to lead Mt. Juliet past Stewarts Creek 47-39 Tuesday night.
The Golden Bears led 9-5 at the first-quarter break before the Red Hawks, coached by Lebanon-native (former Friendship and Watertown coach) Matt Bradshaw, went up 21-19 going into halftime.
Stewarts Creek carried a 29-27 edge into the fourth Zion Sanders scored all nine of his points in the final eight minutes to lift Mt. Juliet to 3-2 for the season.
Ashton Kirkendoll and Caronne Goree each finished with four points for Mt. Juliet while Eric Williams threw in a 3-pointer and Braxton Corey and John Lloyd two apiece.
Dylan Bernard finished with 14 to lead the Red Hawks, who fell to 1-2.
Mt. Juliet will host Station Camp on Monday night.
Green HilL Burch, Ellis combine for 48 FRANKLIN — Jason Burch and Kenny Ellis both scored more than 20 points Tuesday afternoon as Green Hills closed out the Centennial Classic tournament with a 64-48 beating of Bell Buckle Webb.
Burch totaled 27 points from the post while Ellis scored 27, including a pair of 3-pointers during an 11-point first quarter as the Hawks took a 21-18 lead.
Green Hill led 36-24 at halftime and 57-28 going into the fourth as the Hawks improved to 3-1.
Aaron Mattingly scored seven points for Green Hill while Antjuan Welch finished with five and Seth Taylor and Jordan Lukins two each.
Arnett Hayes had 14 points and Taveon Comage and Eli Brown 10 each for Webb.
Green Hill will return to play next Tuesday on the Hill when Oakland comes in.
