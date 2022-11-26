Friendship boys fall to York

Friendship Christian’s Caleb Kring comes down with an offensive rebound in the lane during the second quarter of Tuesday’s game against York Institute.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

York Institute’s boys led from start to finish Tuesday night as the Dragons picked up their first win of the season 59-53 over host Friendship Christian to wrap up the Chris Haynes Mortgage Classic at the Bay Family Sportsplex.

The Dragons opened an 18-10 lead at the first-quarter break, 36-26 at halftime and 48-38 going into the fourth before the Commanders cut the margin in half in the closing moments.

