Friendship boys race past DCA

Before the clock even started running in last Friday’s game, Friendship Christian had a point thanks to a technical foul called on Donelson Christian for dunking during pregame warmups at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
The Commanders never looked back once the clock started running as the home team raced the Wildcats out of the Bay Family Sportsplex 63-47.
Friendship led 7-0 before DCA found the bottom of the net. It was 19-15 at the first-quarter break. The Wildcats did close the margin to one point on two occasions before the Commanders regained command to go back up by 10 at 32-22. Hayden Potts’ jumper beat the halftime buzzer for a 39-26 lead.
The Commanders led 55-33 going into the fourth and led by as much as 24 before coming in with their sixth win of the season in eight outings, including a 2-0 start in District 4-IIA.
“(Tonight) was kind of what we had been talking to our guys about, playing with a relentless style of play, grit and toughness and we’re trying to pride ourselves with effort and energy,” first-year Commander coach Jeff Long said. “I think our guys are starting to live out their identity.
“We’re starting to really see the process that we’ve been telling the guys to trust and it’s starting to pay off… Humble and hungry is kind of our mindset right now.”
The Commanders connected on 19 of 28 free throws, including 6 of 7 from both Potts and Casey Jones, who each finished with 14 points. Charley Carpenter canned two 3-pointers on his way to nine while Dillon Tuner turned in eight, Noah Major scored six, Colby Jones and La’Quarrious Talley four each and Riggs Rowe and Kaelin Horton two apiece.
Drew Johnson drained a 3-pointer in each quarter as he led DCA with 14 points while Max Frazier tossed in 12 as the Wildcats fell to 1-5, 0-2.
Friendship will break for midterm finals until a trip to Clay County in Celina this coming Friday.
Hall’s 32 powers Lebanon past GallatinGALLATIN — Jarred Hall fired in 32 points last Friday night to lift Lebanon past Gallatin 70-58 at Jerry Vradenburg Gym.
The Blue Devils led 16-9 at the first-quarter break, 31-22 at halftime and 55-40 through three as they improved to 8-1.
Hall’s point total included a pair of 3-pointers. Corey Jones threw in three triples on his way to 13 while Yarin Alexander added 10. Rolando Dowell dropped in eight points, Jaylen Abston three and Wyatt Bowling and Aidan Donald two each.
Cannon Hale lived up to his first name with 22 points, including four 3-pointers, for Gallatin. DeCosta Ricks racked up two triples as he and Cade Martin each finished with 14 as the Green Wave fell to 2-5.
Lebanon will return home this coming weekend for the Sallis Family Classic. The Blue Devils will host Northwest at 8:30 p.m. Friday and Whites Creek at 2 p.m. Saturday at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Cascade takes down Tigers
ARTRACE — Watertown’s struggles continued last Friday night as Cascade downed the visiting Purple Tigers 47-39.
The Champions galloped to an 11-5 first-quarter lead and were up 2-14 at halftime and 39-25 through three as Watertown fell to 2-3.
Justis Carter fired in 15 points while Lucas Clanton’s 12 included a pair of 3-pointers for the Champions, who improved to 6-2.
Will Hackett hit two triples as he and Trent Spradlin each scored 10 for the Tigers while K.J. Wood’s eight also included a pair of 3s. J.J. Goodall finished with five points and Kier Priest, Jackson Thomas and Marcus Reynolds two each.
The Tigers went to Jackson County last night and will travel to Orlando, Fla., at midweek for a three-day stay KSA Universal Studios Classic.
Bears beaten in homestand finale
MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet closed its six-game homestand last Friday night with a 43-33 loss to Father Ryan.
Osize Daniyan’s 14 points led the Golden Bears, who will travel to Gallatin on Tuesday night.
Davidson’s big first half powers Hawks to seventh win
MT. JULIET — Paxton Davidson drained five first-half 3-pointers on his way to 22 points last Friday night as undefeated Green Hill handled visiting Station Camp 52-35 for the Hawks’ seventh win.
Davidson scored 19 of his points in the first half as the Hawks built a 31-18 lead. Green Hill was ahead 19-10 at the first-quarter break.
Mu Ruttlen racked up three second-half 3s, including two in the third quarter, on his way to 15 for Green Hill while Jordan Lykins scored six, Jason Burch four, Garrett Brown three free throws and Cooper Abner two.
Three Bison scored, all in double figures. Matthew Massey finished with 14 points, including a pair of 3s, Grady Parsons 11 and Ben Ogan 10, also with two triples, as Station Camp fell to 4-4.
Green Hill will travel to Hendersonville tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.