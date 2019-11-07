Friendship boys win Best at the West

LIBERTY -- Friendship Christian's boys won the Best at the (DeKalb) West tournament with a 65-45 win over Tuckers Crossroads last Saturday night.
Colby Jones poured in 22 points and Brock Montgomery 18 as each hit a pair of three-pointers for the Commanders. Josh Pippin added eight while Knox Hayslip and Noah Major each scored seven and Josiah Beall three.
Baird boys win Gladeville's home debut
GLADEVILLE -- Walter J. Baird's boys opened their basketball season Monday night with a 49-34 win at Gladeville in the first-ever home-game for the first-year Wildcats.
The teams were tied 12-12 following the first quarter before the Blue Devils roared into halftime ahead 30-19. Gladeville, which played its inaugural game last week at Macon County, climbed to within 32-28 going into the fourth.
Christian Frewin sank six first-half three-pointers and had 22 of his 24 points in the first half for Baird. Drew East dropped in two triples in the fourth quarter for his six while Garrett Oliver, Easton Spurlock and Chase McConnell each finished with five and Dameon Calloway and Brent Duke two apiece.
Tucker Jones led Gladeville with 15 points while Jack McChurch scored seven and Will Vokes and Isaiah Melecio six each.
Baird will play host to Southside in the Blue Devils' home opener tonight while Gladeville travels to Winfree Bryant.
Watertown girls finish second at Best at the West, follow by defeating DeKalb
LIBERTY -- Watertown's girls finished second in the Best at the (DeKalb) West tournament last Saturday following a 35-26 loss to Hermitage Springs.
The Lady Wildcats led 9-3 following the first quarter, 13-11 at halftime and 30-15 going into the fourth.
Jaleigh Robertson led the Tigerettes with 11 points while Kierah Maklary tossed in 10. Madison King threw in three and Miranda Nix two.
The Tigerettes returned to DeKalb West on Tuesday night and bounced back with a 36-15 win over the host Lady Bulldogs.
Watertown widened a 7-6 first-quarter lead to 18-10 by halftime and 28-12 going into the fourth.
Robertson knocked down 19 points for Watertown while King scored six, Nix and Maklary five each and Shayla Allison a free throw.
Watertown boys hold off Southside
WATERTOWN -- Watertown's boys defeated Southside 28-22 Monday night.
The Purple Tigers led 12-4 following the first quarter, 21-6 at halftime and 23-14 through three periods. Southside used a press to cut the lead to 25-21 with two minutes left but could get no closer in slipping to 0-3.
Bret Price paced the Purple Tigers with eight points while Marcus Reynolds scored seven, Brycen Cousino six, JJ Goodall three and Adam Westbrook two.
Caden Webb notched nine points for the Saints while Gus Parker put in four. Quin Long, in his first game following a preseason leg injury, joined Freddie Robertson and Ryan Buckner in throwing in three points apiece.
Southside will play at Walter J. Baird tonight following the girls' 6 p.m. game.
