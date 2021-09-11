Friendship Christian defeated visiting Donelson Christian, 25-23, 28-26, 26-24, Thursday at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
Reise Huckaby had 36 assists, nine digs and a kill for the Lady Commanders while Ava Grace Kennedy finished with 14 kills, nine digs and two aces; Kennedy Scharfman six kills, five digs and an ace; Aisy Dixner 22 digs and two aces, Kyla Scharfman 16 digs and six aces and Sloan Stewart 10 kills and two digs.
Friendship will be in Sevierville this weekend for the Rocky Top Classic before returning home Tuesday to take on Davidson Academy.
MJCA wins 3-1 at Ezell-HardingANTIOCH — Mt. Juliet Christian collected a 26-24, 26-24, 23-25, 25-17 road win at Ezell-Harding on Thursday.
Emma Bobbitt led the Lady Saints with 19 kills and six aces while Catherine Powell posted 10 digs and three aces, Ellie Gee 35 assists and Davey Slaughter 23 kills as MJCA climbed to 5-3 in District 4-IIA.
Lady Devils get first district win
SPARTA — Lebanon defeated host White County 22-25, 25-21, 25-15, 25-23 Wednesday at Roy Sewell Gym for the Lady Devils’ first District 7-AAA victory.
Maya Gipson totaled 30 assists, nine digs, five kills, four aces and a block for Lebanon while Ava Knight notched 15 kills, five digs, three aces and two blocks; Toni Adewale six kills, three digs and a block; Haley Mitchell 33 digs and 11 kills, Maddie Brazelton nine digs and an ace and Leah Creasman five digs and four kills as the Lady Devils improved to 1-3 in district play.
Lebanon hosted fellow district rival Cookeville on Thursday.
Watertown sweeps EaglevilleWATERTOWN — Watertown swept visiting Eagleville 25-15, 25-20, 25-12 Wednesday.
Morgan Brown finished with 15 digs, five kills and five aces for Watertown while Gala Holbrooks had six kills and five blocks, Abby Parkerson nine kills and Chloe Poston seven as the Lady Tigers improved to 17-7 for the season.
Watertown will host Green Hill at 6 p.m. following the 5 o’clock junior-varsity match.
