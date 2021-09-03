DONELSON — Friday night went bad for Friendship 64 seconds into the game and didn’t end until host Donelson Christian walked off Ken Redmond Field with a 35-10 thumping.
The Commanders went three and out in just a minute and Landon Williams’ punt was blocked out of the end zone for a safety and a 2-0 DCA lead.
Tailback Ashton Jones, who rushed for 146 yards on 31 carries, got a pair of 2-yard touchdown runs for a 16-0 lead.
The Wildcats got their second safety of the first quarter when a Friendship snap sailed over quarterback Garrett Weekly’s head and out of the end zone.
Jones’ third score of the first half, from 1 yard out, opened a 25-0 lead midway through the second quarter.
With the final seconds ticking off the first-half clock, Williams kicked a 33-yard field goal to put Friendship on the board going into halftime.
Braden Ducharme got the field goal back for DCA 4:15 into the second half from 42 yards out.
The teams traded fourth-quarter touchdowns. Weekly whipped a 71-yard scoring strike to Brock Montgomery early in the period. DCA got the score back with less than three minutes to play when Joe Sims caught a 5-yarder from Bradford Gaines.
Sacks and other errant plays resulted in minus-32 rushing yards for Friendship while Jones powered DCA’s 222-yard attack as the Wildcats climbed to 3-0.
Tyson Wolcott intercepted a pass for the Commanders, who fell to 2-1 going into next Friday’s 7 p.m. game at Franklin Grace Christian.
Donelson Christian 35, Friendship Christian 10
Friendship Christian | 0 | 3 | 0 | 7—10
Donelson Christian | 18 | 7 | 3 | 7—35
First quarter
Donelson Christian—Safety: Punt blocked out of end zone, 10:56.
Donelson Christian—Ashton Jones 2 run (Braden Ducharme kick), 7:56.
Donelson Christian—Jones 2 run (Ducharme kick), 4:49.
Donelson Christian—Safety: Snap goes out of end zone, 4:04.
Second quarter
Donelson Christian—Jones 1 run (Ducharme kick), 5:52.
Friendship Christian—Landon Williams 33 FG, :05.
Third quarter
Donelson Christian—Ducharme 42 FG, 7:45.
Fourth quarter
Friendship Christian—Brock Montgomery 71 pass from Garrett Weekly (Williams kick), 9:46.
Donelson Christian—Joe Sims 5 pass from Bradford Gaines (Ducharme kick), 2:55.
Team statistics
| FCS | DCA
First downs | 5 | 16
Rushes-yards | 20-(-32) | 43-222
Passing yards | 126 | 33
—Comp.-Att.-Int. | 4-16-1 | 5-11-1
Fumbles-lost | 3-1 | 2-2
Penalties-yards | 3-25 | 4-50
Punts-avg. | 4-26.8 | 0-0
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Friendship Christian: Chase Eakes 2-4, Garrett Weekly 12-(-41), Tyson Wolcott 5-8, Brock Montgomery 1-(-3). Donelson Christian: Ashton Jones 31-146, Jacob Cole 3-47, Bradford Gaines 4-(-13), Brady Russell 5-42.
PASSING—Friendship Christian: J.J. Pruneau 0-1-0—0, Garrett Weekly 4-15-1—126. Donelson Christian: Bradford Gaines 5-11-1—33.
RECEIVING—Friendship Christian: Chase Eakes 2-21, Brock Montgomery 2-105. Donelson Christian: Nathan Magalei 3-30, Jacob Cook 1-(-2), Joe Sims 1-5.
