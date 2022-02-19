BELL BUCKLE — A look at the scorebook shows Friendship Christian and Webb had the same number of two-point baskets and made free throws. The Feet had one more made 3-pointer and it was the difference in a 61-58 win Wednesday night in the Middle Region first round.
The Commanders missed two 3-pointers in the final seconds, including an open look by Max Duckwiler, who hit a buzzer-beater or two during a 22-8 season.
The game went back and forth all night with Friendship leading 10-9 at the first-quarter break and 48-45 going into the fourth, sandwiched around a 26-25 halftime deficit. Hayden Potts got a favorable bounce on a 3-pointer to break a tie at the end of the third. Colby Jones went coast to coast for a layup for a 50-45 lead early in the fourth.
That was Friendship’s largest lead. The Feet, whose biggest advantage was 26-20 late in the first half, marched back with a 9-0 run to go up 54-50 on a 3-pointer by Weston Coop.
The Commanders came back to tie 55-55 on Jones’ triple. But Arnett Hayes’ driving layup put Webb back in front with 2:20 to play and his 4-of-6 free-throw shooting the rest of the way helped keep the Feet ahead, sending them to the State XII with an 18-9 record.
“It was a really good basketball game,” Jeff Long said moments after his first season as Friendship’s coach ended. “Both teams were really going at each other on the offensive end. Both teams were playing very solid defense. They were out pressuring us. We had a lot of momentum and we were pressuring them. They just had a couple of more to fall than we did.”
Both teams fell into foul trouble. Webb big man Stephen Olowonyi was one of two Feet to foul out and his extended absences helped neutralize the Commanders’ size disadvantage.
“That was our game plan to go at him as a shot blocker and us with limited size,” Long said. “We were able to take him out of the game early and that really changed some things for them offensively.”
But Webb adapted with 10 3-pointers, half by Justin Burrows who scored 18 points, as did Hayes, who hit 7 of 10 free throws. Coop connected on two triples on his way to 10.
Jones fired in four triples and Potts two as each finished with 14 points for Friendship while Casey Jones tossed in 12. Charley Carpenter connected on two 3s on his way to eight. Duckwiler and Dillon Turner, who returned from a second-quarter arm injury in the second half, each finished with five.
It was the finale of seniors Potts, Duckwiler, Casey Jones and Zak Young who went through two coaching changes during their high school careers.
“We’re walking out of here with our heads held high,” Long said. “We’re 22-8 this year, second in our district in the regular season, the only team to beat Goodpasture in the regular season, ranked No. 3 in the AP state polls, was ranked in the top 5 for seven weeks. I’m extremely proud of them for putting Friendship in a position to where people are really recognizing them for the success that they are having. That’s all props to the guys and their hard work. I’m really proud of their perseverance and toughness.”
District 6-AA’s all-district teams announced
District 6-AA has released its all-district basketball teams with the tournament having gotten under way last night at Watertown.
The Purple Tigers’ Trent Spradlin and J.J. Goodall were named first-team boys’ all-district with Spradlin also named to the all-defensive team.
On the girls’ side, Watertown’s Madison King made first-team all-district and all-defensive team.
The girls’ semifinals were played last night and the boys will play today with No. 3-seed Watertown taking on No. 2 Cannon County at 7:30 p.m. Westmoreland will take on No. 1 Smith County at 6.
The girls’ consolation will be held at 6 p.m. Monday with the championship to follow. The boys will follow the same schedule Tuesday with tonight’s losers meeting at 6 for third place and the winners afterward for the championship.
All four teams in the district will advance to the Region 3 tournament later next week with district semifinal winners hosting first-round games before the semifinals and finals are held at Watertown on Feb. 28-March 3.
In District 9-AAAA
On the other end of the county, District 9-AAAA’s tournament tipped off a day later than scheduled due to stormy weather Thursday evening. Mt. Juliet and Wilson Central met in a play-in double header last night at Green Hill with the winners advancing to today’s semifinals.
Action tips off at 2 p.m. today with host Green Hill girls taking on Lebanon, followed by Green Hill’s boys against Cookeville at around 3:30. Cookeville’s undefeated girls will take on the Wilson Central-Mt. Juliet winner at 5, followed by Lebanon’s boys against either the Wildcats or Golden Bears at 6:30.
The girls consolation and championship games will be played Monday at 6 p.m. with the boys following the same schedule Tuesday. All teams playing today will advance to the Region 5-AAAA tournament which, after first-round games at district semifinal winners, will be held at Hendersonville.
