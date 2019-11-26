Friendship Christian's girls struggled offensively in a 36-25 loss to visiting Gordonsville on Saturday at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
It was an even longer day for FCS' boys as they lost twice - 75-65 to Merrol Hyde and 62-48 to Gordonsville as the TSSAA Hall of Champions window of games ended.
Gordonsville's girls led 14-6 following the first quarter, 20-12 at halftime and 29-22 through three periods as Friendship fell to 1-2.
Lera Britt bucketed 20 points for the victorious Tigerettes.
Rachel Pippen posted 10 points for Friendship while Savannah Craighead finished with five, Anna Taylor four and Joy Osipchuk, Kennedy West and Hannah Alexander two each.
Friendship's boys led Merrol Hyde 17-15 following the first quarter and 42-31 at halftime as the Commanders sank six three-pointers and all eight of their free throws.
Foul trouble caught up with the Commanders in the second half. Merrol Hyde climbed to within 52-51 going into the fourth quarter. The Hawks hit 10 of 12 free throws in the final stanza as FCS fell to 2-1.
Isaac Stinson sank 9 of 10 free throws to lead Merrol Hyde with 23 points. Matthew Sykes sank three 3-pointers on his way to 18 while Asher Wolthers finished with 14 and Kolton Garvon 12 in four threes.
Forward Andrew Mathis, after playing football the night before, made his senior basketball season debut with 27 points, including 21 in the first half, for Friendship. He hit three triples and all eight of his free throws.
Joseph Meadows notched nine points while Dillon Turner added eight, Bryce Miller six (on two triples), Kaelin Horton and Casey Jones five each, Max Duckwiler a three and Mitch Pelham two.
Friendship and Gordonsville were even at 11-11 following the first quarter before the Commanders edged in front 22-10 going into halftime. But the Tigers roared to a 22-9 third period over cold-shooting FCS to grab a 42-31 lead going into the fourth as they improved to 2-1.
Tyler Gregory scored 18 points, Isaac Flatt 12 and Andrew Vaden 10 for Gordonsville.
Duckwiler threw in three triples in leading Friendship with 12 points while Mathis notched nine, Turner seven, Jones six (on two threes), Pelham five, Horton four, Miller a three and La'Quarrius Talley two.
"Thankful to have gotten four games in during this Hall of Fame week," Commander coach Ben Johnson said. "With a lot of young and new players, we needed the game time on the court."
Friendship traveled to Clarksville Christian on Monday night. St. Cecilia's girls and Westmoreland's boys will come to the Sportsplex for a 6 p.m. double header next Tuesday.
