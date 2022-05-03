NASHVILLE — Davidson Academy walked off with a 3-2 win over visiting Friendship Christian last Friday on Sophie Harris’ RBI single in the seventh inning in the Middle Region softball tournament.
Charley Clark pitched the full 6 2/3 innings for Friendship, allowing 10 hits while striking out three and walking one.
Landry West had two of Friendship’s eight hits as she and Gabby Lowe drove in the Lady Commanders’ runs. Claire Miller had a double.
Friendship fell into the loser’s bracket with the loss and needed three wins, starting with yesterday’s trip to Bell Buckle Webb, to reach the state tournament.
Miller LIFTS FCS to extra-inning winFRANKLIN — Elizabeth Miller’s eighth-inning sacrifice fly lifted Friendship Christian to a 4-3 win over host Grace Christian in the Middle Region softball tournament opener last Thursday.
Grace tied the score in the bottom of the seventh on Abbie Regenold’s double.
Charley Clark was the winning pitcher with four innings in relief of starter Isabella Wilson, who worked the opening innings, allowing two runs on four hits with six strikeouts. The pair surrendered six hits. Clark fanned five batters with no walks. She gave up a run on two hits.
Friendship finished with nine hits, including three by Deshea Oakley and two each by Landry West and Gabby Lowe. One of West’s hits was a second-inning RBI double in the first inning. Lowe also had a double.
