GULF SHORES, Ala. — Friendship Christian finished its stay on the Gulf Coast with a 6-0 loss to defending state champion King’s Academy 6-0 Tuesday afternoon.
The Lady Lions, who’ve won 3 of the last four Division II-A titles, including in 2016 and ’17 over Friendship, scored two runs in the second, third and fourth innings before the game was called.
Friendship was only outhit 9-7 as Kennedy West pitched 3 2/3 innings for Friendship.
FCS gets payback win vs. Portland
GULF SHORES, Ala. — After dropping an extra-inning affair to Portland to wrap up pool play Tuesday morning, Friendship Christian came back to beat the Lady Panthers 6-2 in the afternoon tournament game.
The Lady Commanders broke a 2-2 tie with three runs in the top of the fifth inning. Kyleigh Pitzer drove in four runs on two hits.
She was also the winning pitcher in a six-inning complete game with five hits allowed and seven strikeouts.
Friendship finished with 10 hits, including three by Brooke Jones and two apiece by Pitzer and Hannah Alexander.
Portland outlasts Friendship 8-6 in nine
GULF SHORES, Ala. — Portland scored twice in the top of the ninth and kept Friendship Christian from doing likewise in the bottom of the inning to take an 8-6 win Tuesday morning.
The teams traded three-spots in the second (Portland) and fourth frames. They then swapped single tallies in the seventh and two in the eighth before Friendship finally failed to answer the bell in the ninth.
Portland pounded out 15 hits, including four by MacKenzie Fitzgerald, off Friendship pitchers Kennedy West and Natalie Barnes. Barnes pitched the final six innings to take the loss.
Friendship finished with seven hits, including three by Deshea Oakley. Barnes drove in two Lady Commander runs.
Twelve-run third lifts Lady Commanders
GULF SHORES, Ala. — Friendship Christian scored all 12 of its runs in the second inning of a 12-4 win over Station Camp on Monday afternoon.
Station Camp jumped to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
Kyleigh Pitzer drove in three runs and Hannah Alexander two for Friendship, which outhit Station Camp 11-4. Alexander, Elizabeth Miller and Brooke Jones each had two of the Lady Commanders’ 11 hits.
Kennedy West pitched three innings, striking out five, for Friendship.
