Friendship Christian finished fourth in the District 4-IIA volleyball tournament following a 3-1 loss to Nashville Christian last Thursday at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
Goodpasture took the championship with a 3-0 win over Donelson Christian.
Friendship went to Battle Ground Academy yesterday in the first round of the Middle Region tournament, a loser-out match.
