FRANKLIN — In its first-ever state duals tournament, Friendship Christian finished third in Division II-A while old hand Wilson Central, in its 12th straight state, came in fourth in Class AA last Saturday at the Williamson County Expo Center.
Lakeway Christian came from behind in the DII-A semifinals to overtake the Commanders 42-36 before Friendship got some payback from its West Region finals loss with a 36-33 squeaker over Battle Ground Academy to finish an 18-10 campaign.
Friendship led Lakeway 36-27 before the Lions won a decision and back-to-back pins to move into the championship match where they lost to Boyd Buchanan.
The Commanders claimed third place off a Channing Anthony’s 2-1 decision over Bodie Roberson at 138 pounds in the final bout of the match.
In Class AA, Wilson Central edged Dobyns Bennett 31-30 in a battle of unbeatens. The Wildcats survived four straight wins by the Indians. But Nicholas Mercante and Paul Johnson lost by decisions, not pins, which kept the ‘Cats undefeated and sent them to the semifinals.
But Bradley Central knocked Central to the consolations from the semifinals for the second straight year, prevailing 34-28. The Wildcats rallied from a 9-0 deficit and moved into a 16-15 lead as Andrew Clark pinned Manuel Flores-Urena at 285 in 45 seconds. But the next three Bears won, two by fall, as they advanced to the final to face crosstown rival Cleveland, which won another championship 35-27.
In the consolation round, the Wildcats used back-to-back pins from Chase Fisher (at 106) and Vance Blake (113) to lead 30-21. The teams traded wins the rest of the way.
But Central couldn’t repeat its third-place finish from last year as the Wildcats finished a 38-2 season with a 51-30 loss to Dobyns Bennett, which won three straight in the consolations after its first-round loss to the ‘Cats to finish a 26-1 season. The Indians led 51-12 before forfeiting the final three bouts.
Up next for both teams will be the individual regions and state tournaments.
The DII state tournament will be held Feb. 17-18 at Nashville’s Montgomery Bell Academy. DI’s state will be Feb. 23-25 back at the Williamson Ag Expo Center.
