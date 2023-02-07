FRANKLIN — In its first-ever state duals tournament, Friendship Christian finished third in Division II-A while old hand Wilson Central, in its 12th straight state, came in fourth in Class AA last Saturday at the Williamson County Expo Center.

Lakeway Christian came from behind in the DII-A semifinals to overtake the Commanders 42-36 before Friendship got some payback from its West Region finals loss with a 36-33 squeaker over Battle Ground Academy to finish an 18-10 campaign.

