Friendship Christian overcame a safety on its first offensive play and two weather delays to defeat the defending Division II-A state champion Donelson Christian 43-8 last Friday night at Pirtle Field.
The performance prompted Associated Press poll voters to move Friendship past Jackson Christian to No. 1 in the D IIA poll which was released yesterday. The Commanders have five first-place votes and 103 points while the Eagles have 101 points and six first-place votes.
On their first drive the Wildcats drove to the Commanders’ 40 yard line. As they lined up for the long field-goal attempt, kicker Braden Ducharme intentionally kicked the ball toward the sideline and out of bounds at the 8-yard line. On the first play for the Commanders, the ball was snapped over quarterback Garrett Weekley’s head. Tyson Wolcott picked up the ball, but was tackled in the end zone for a safety.
On their next possession after the free kick, the Wildcats also had problems hanging onto the football. The snap went over Mitchell Carey’s head and recovered by Wolcott at the DCA 37-yard line. Five plays later Weekley scored from 5 yards to give Friendship a 7-2 lead. Friendship got its own safety as the snap went over DeCharme’s head and through the end zone.
Two plays after the safety, Wolcott ran 56 yards for a touchdown. After forcing another DCA punt, Friendship was given a short field.
On the very next play, Wolcott scored his second touchdown of the game, this one from 35 yards out.
On the Wildcats’ next possession, Carey was intercepted by Brock Montgomery and returned to the 10-yard line. Two plays later, Wolcott scored his third touchdown of the game to increase the lead to 29-2.
The Wildcats drove to the Friendship 19-yard line before play was stopped.
After the delay the Wildcats were stopped on downs. After the Commanders punted, the Wildcats were driving again when the second delay happened. After this delay DCA was able to get on the board with 21-yard field goal by Ducharme.
After the second delay both teams were flagged for multiple personal-foul penalties. After halftime was shortened to three minutes, Ducharme kicked another field goal to close the gap to 29-8.
On the second play of the next drive, Weekly ran 80 yards for a touchdown to increase the count to 36-8.
After another interception of Carey by Montgomery.
Weekly then scored his third touchdown of the game to increase the lead to 43-8.
With the win Friendship moved to 3-0 while DCA dropped to 1-2. This week the Commanders will host Grace Christian of Franklin at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Pirtle Field.
