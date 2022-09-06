Friendship Christian overcame a safety on its first offensive play and two weather delays to defeat the defending Division II-A state champion Donelson Christian 43-8 last Friday night at Pirtle Field.

The performance prompted Associated Press poll voters to move Friendship past Jackson Christian to No. 1 in the D IIA poll which was released yesterday. The Commanders have five first-place votes and 103 points while the Eagles have 101 points and six first-place votes.

