Friendship girls escape upset bid by improved MJCA

MT. JULIET — Since a coaching change last month, Mt. Juliet Christian’s girls haven’t won many more games, but the Lady Saints are scoring more.
And on Tuesday night, they put a scare into Friendship Christian before the Lady Commanders got out of town with a 46-44 win.
It took a 9-0 Friendship run in the fourth quarter to turn a 40-37 deficit into a 46-40 lead. A three-pointer by Bethany Lyons cut into the margin as the Lady Commanders climbed to 6-18 for the season and 4-1 in Division II District 4-A.
Friendship opened a 17-11 first-quarter lead. But Mt. Juliet Christian ran off an 11-0 run to go up 22-17. The Lady Commanders cut the martin go 25-22 by halftime as the first part of an 11-0 run which saw them go back in front 30-25.
Amelia Lyons’ one-hander brought MJCA into a 32-32 tie which held going into the fourth quarter.
“They had a great second quarter,” Lady Commander coach Jeremy Hawks said of the Lady Saints. “They were just outplaying us. They wanted it. They were hustling and our girls were playing with no heart at all.
“We made some adjustments in the second half.”
Rachel Pippin led the Lady Commanders with 13 points from the post while guard Savannah Craighead connected on two first-quarter three-pointers as she scored all but two of her 12 in the opening period. Hannah Alexander added two triples on her way to eight while Broke Jones scored all of her six in the fourth. Anna Taylor finished with four and Kennedy West a second-quarter three.
Amelia Lyons sank two first-quarter threes and 7 of 8 free throws for the game to lead all scorers with 21 points for MJCA. Eighth-grader Shinae Johnson added 11 while Bethany Lyons scored seven, Abigail Easton three and Megan Blackwell two as the Lady Saints slipped to 6-18, 0-15.
But while the Lady Saints’ record hasn’t gotten much better since boys’ assistant coach/high school principal Jon Willis replaced Bradley Farmer in January, their competitiveness has.
“He’s done very well with them,” Hawks said of Willis. “You can tell they were disciplined. They were running good stuff. They knew what they were doing. They were very aggressive and a back-and-forth game. Our girls never quit, and I was very proud of that because they did make a couple of very good runs just to go up. We made a good run to start the third and go, but they came fighting back into the fourth.
“We acted like we wanted it in the fourth.”
“We just wanted to be more competitive than the first time,” Willis said. “First time, we went to their gym and lost by 30. This time, it was a two-point game. So we can’t ask for much more to be in it and able to win it at the end. Things just didn’t fall our way. They made the plays and we almost did. But still, a fun game and much improvement in these girls in the last couple of weeks.
“The girls feel comfortable with what we’re trying to do on offense. They’re moving without the ball. We got to understand, too, we got a 13-year-old running our team at point guard. She’s going to make some mistakes… But she does a lot of great things for us. When you see us play well, it’s because everyone is working together and not trying to do too much.”
The teams will hook up in a district tournament play-in game Monday night at Friendship’s Bay Family Sportsplex. But first, the Lady Commanders will close their regular season at 6 p.m. Friday with Senior Night against Nashville Christian. The Lady Saints closed their regular season Wednesday afternoon at Goodpasture, which is where Monday’s winner will go for the quarterfinals.
Devilettes breeze to 20th triumphLebanon had no trouble with visiting Station Camp in a 69-29 triumph Tuesday night at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Addie Porter poured in 19 points, including a pair of three-pointers, to lead Lebanon. Allissa Mulaski threw in three triples on her way to 15 while Terri Reynolds’ 10 included a couple of treys. Meioshe Mason added eight points, Avery Harris six, Aaryn Grace Lester four, Asia Barr three and Rebecca Brown two as the Devilettes improved to 20-6 for the season and 10-1 in District 9-AAA.
Lebanon led 17-6 following the first quarter and 39-15 at halftime as the Lady Bison, who had no one reach double figures, fell to 12-10, 6-5.
The Devilettes will play host to Gallatin at 6:30 p.m. Friday for Senior Night, whose ceremonies will be held between games.
Lady Wave roll past Central in fourth
GLADEVILLE — Gallatin’s girls controlled the fourth quarter Tuesday night as the Lady Wave rolled past host Wilson Central 70-64.
Senior guard Jasmin Angel sank a three-pointer from the right wing to put Central in front 50-40 to end the third quarter. But Gallatin dominated the fourth 23-14 as Janaya Newson knocked down a pair of three-pointers.
Ja’Neca Talley tossed in three triples and led the Lady Wave with 18 points while Newson notched 15.
Campbell Strange led the Lady Wildcats with 16 points while Nicole Brill finished with 14 and Angel 12, including a pair of threes. Jakoria Woods knocked down nine points while Sydney Dalton scored seven and Alecia Winters and Savannah Kirby two each.
The Lady Wave led 18-8 through one period and 35-26 at halftime before Strange scored 10 in the third quarter to put Central into a 47-47 tie.
Upperman tops Lady TigersBAXTER — Upperman’s girls rolled past visiting Watertown 64-26 Tuesday night.
Brittni Allison and Daejah Maklary scored six points apiece for the Lady Purple Tigers while Madi Reeder finished with four, Delanney Hight and Gwen Franklin three each and Emma Christensen and Morgan Bain two apiece.
Watertown will play host to Livingston Academy at 6 p.m. Friday.
Lady Saints roll to 59-24 triumphWHITE HOUSE — Mt. Juliet Christian rolled to a 59-24 trouncing of host Christian Community on Monday night.
Amelia Lyons led the Lady Saints with 18 points and nine rebounds while Megan Blackwell scored 14 points. Shinae Howard-Johnson notched nine points and 11 rebounds.
Bethany Lyons scored six points, Destiny Moser five, Felicity Keen four, Grace Wood two and Abigail Eastin a free throw.
Friendship falls at Clarksville AcademyCLARKSVILLE — Clarksville Academy collected a 50-23 triumph over Friendship Christian last Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Cougars led 28-5 following the first quarter and 40-14 at halftime.
Diamond Bryant knocked down 19 points to lead the Lady Cougars.
Savannah Craighead led the Lady Commanders with 12 points while Rachel Pippin finished with five, Brooke Jones three, Anna Taylor two and Joy Osipchuk a free throw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.