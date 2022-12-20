Friendship girls match 2021-22 win total

Friendship Christian’s girls matched last season’s win total before Christmas with a 67-12 thumping of visiting KIPP Nashville in a Saturday matinee at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
The Lady Commanders led 20-5 at the first-quarter break and 36-7 at halftime as they climbed to 4-7 for the season. They went 4-17 in 2021-22.
Lily Maggart swished three of her five 3-pointers in her 13-point first quarter as she led the Lady Commanders with 23 points. Kate Petty poured in 15 points and Avery Morrison 14. Savannah Bone finished with five points, freshmen Sara Allums and Maggie Reed four each and Lix Maggart two.
On Friday, Friendship breezed past Mt. Juliet Christian 60-13.
The Lady Commanders led 16-4 at the first-quarter break and 31-8 at halftime.
Petty poured in 26 points, including six 3-pointers, for Friendship while Lily Maggart tossed in a pair of 3s for half of her 12. Morrison managed 10 points while Liz Maggart scored six and Bone and Reed three each.
Briana Christensen led the Lady Saints with six points while Abby Brown finished with four, Carly Qose two and Kyra Tomes a free throw.
The Lady Commanders will wrap up their pre-Christmas schedule today with a 5 p.m. visit by University School of Nashville.
Devilettes squander leadKNOXVILLE — Lebanon endured a fourth-quarter drought last Friday in a come-from-ahead 51-43 loss to Division II-power Knoxville Webb in the Five Star Hoop Jam at Knoxville Coliseum.
The Devilettes led 9-6 at the first-quarter break, 22-20 at halftime and 35-32 through three before Webb dominated the fourth 19-8.
Madylyn Ladel and Meeyah Green each fired in 15 points to lead the Lady Spartans.
Finley Tomlin tossed in 8 of 9 free throws, all in the fourth quarter, as she led Lebanon with 14 of her game-high 16 points after halftime. Macey Baker added eight while TK Hastings scored six, Madison Jennings four, Shaunna Rowe and Rolandria Dowell two each and Tiffany Harrigan a free throw.
Lebanon will host the Kerry Malone Super Games at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court the next two days. The Devilettes will face Ramsay (Ala.) at 7 p.m. today and Collierville 24 hours later.
Also playing in the event will be Wilson Central’s girls against DeKalb County at 5:30 p.m. today and LaVergne at 2:30 Wednesday, both in the auxiliary gym.
Wilson Central routed at RossviewCLARKSVILLE — Wilson Central was no match for host Rossview in a 59-29 Lady Hawks triumph last Friday night.
The Lady Hawks led 18-6 at the first-quarter break and 40-9 at halftime.
Akeley Thompson and Jaiden White each scored seven points for Central while Lillian Crutchfield collected six, Jamey Ricketts a 3-pointer, Kristen Smith and Kendyle Pickett two apiece and Cloe Smith and Riley Mirghavami a free throw each.
The Lady Wildcats are next scheduled to play Dec. 27 in the First Bank Christmas Classic at DeKalb County.
Woods’ 20 leads Lady BearsSMYRNA — After a cold first quarter, Jakoria Woods heated up to the tune of 20 points to lead Mt. Juliet past Smyrna 60-45 last Friday night.
Woods was just 1-of-7 from the floor in her four-point first-quarter as Mt. Juliet held a 14-12 edge. But she only missed one shot from the field the rest of the way as she scored 14 after halftime, including a pair of third-quarter 3-pointers.
Unity Jordan sank 6 of 8 free throws as she scored 16 for Mt. Juliet while Kayle Jones added eight, Jai’Nyah Pillows and Claire Emery six each and Adelyn Kendall and Taylor Haymans two apiece.
The Lady Bears led 26-19 at halftime and 45-33 through three.
Destiny King threw in 13 points, Dee Hill 12 and Amiya Saffold 11 for Smyrna.
Green Hill rallies past SummitSPRING HILL — Green Hill’s girls came from behind in the fourth quarter to overtake host Summit 60-54 last Friday night.
The Lady Spartans, coached by former Wilson Central coach John Wild (who got his start at Friendship Christian), led 10-7 at the first-quarter break, 21-15 at halftime and 37-35 through three before Green Hill took the fourth 25-17 as the Lady Hawks improved to 4-6 going into last night’s game at nearby Independence.
Aubrey Blankenship scored 17 points and Sullie Gerik 13 for Green Hill. Alyssa Potier added eight points, Kensley Carter seven, Savannah Kirby six, Cameron Bryan five and Julia Varpness four.
