Friendship girls match 2021-22 win total

Friendship forward Avery Morrison comes down with a rebound.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

Friendship Christian’s girls matched last season’s win total before Christmas with a 67-12 thumping of visiting KIPP Nashville in a Saturday matinee at the Bay Family Sportsplex.

The Lady Commanders led 20-5 at the first-quarter break and 36-7 at halftime as they climbed to 4-7 for the season. They went 4-17 in 2021-22.

