Friendship girls race past Lady Saints, end losing streak

Friendship Christian’s Avery Morrison (4) grabs a defensive rebound against Mt. Juliet Christian’s Lizzy Bradshaw during the first half.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

MT. JULIET — In a game moved up more than two hours due to an icy weather forecast, Friendship Christian’s girls snapped an 11-game losing streak Tuesday via an 83-19 win at Mt. Juliet Christian.

Friendship scored the game’s first 33 points before the Lady Saints’ Bri Christensen sank a free throw midway through the second quarter. Carly Qose connected on MJCA’s first basket, a 3-pointer, with just under a minute left in the first half.

