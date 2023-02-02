Friendship girls race past Lady Saints, end losing streak

MT. JULIET — In a game moved up more than two hours due to an icy weather forecast, Friendship Christian’s girls snapped an 11-game losing streak Tuesday via an 83-19 win at Mt. Juliet Christian.
Friendship scored the game’s first 33 points before the Lady Saints’ Bri Christensen sank a free throw midway through the second quarter. Carly Qose connected on MJCA’s first basket, a 3-pointer, with just under a minute left in the first half.
The Lady Commanders led 41-5 at halftime as they climbed to 6-18 for the season and 2-11 in District 4-IIA.
Lily Maggart swished six 3-pointers in leading the Lady Commanders with 26 points while fellow guard Kate Petty poured in three triples en route to 25. Liz Maggart tossed in two 3s on her way to 10 points while Rylee Agee and Avery Morrison each managed nine and Maggie Reed four.
Bri Christensen led the Lady Saints (0-16 ,0-10) with six points while Bryn Usry and Kyra Tomes each finished with five and Qose her 3.
Both teams are scheduled to close their regular seasons at 6 p.m. Friday — Friendship at Clarksville Academy and Mt. Juliet Christian at Ezell-Harding.
Wintry weather forces postponements
While Friendship and MJCA moved their game up in an attempt to avoid the worst of the weather, the rest of Tuesday’s schedule was moved to other dates.
Wilson Central and host Mt. Juliet were going to try again last night. But their game was shifted yesterday morning to Feb. 13, the same date as Lebanon’s game at Cookeville rescheduled contest. Both games will now be the regular-season finales for all four teams.
