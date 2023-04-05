BRENTWOOD — Friendship Christian reached the second round of the Brentwood Invitational last weekend, going 3-2.
Friendship Christian 6, Oakland 4The Lady Commanders opened pool play by building a five-run lead in the fourth inning before holding on to victory. Friendship scored three times in the first inning and added single tallies in the second, fourth and fifth. Oakland countered with three in the fourth and one in the fifth, and final, frame.
Claire Miller cracked a two-run double in the first inning for Friendship, which finished with 10 hits. Deshea Oakley doubled as she, Miller and Isabella Wilson each banged out two hits. Khloe Smith also doubled.
Charley Clark scattered seven hits in five innings for the win, striking out five.
Green Hill 8, Friendship Christian 0Bell Nokes’ single was Friendship’s only hit against Green Hill freshman Savannah Wilson, who walked two and struck out one in the three-inning game.
Green Hill had eight hits against Clark, including a home run by Maliyah Wilkins and a double by Emily Legrand, both of whom drove in three runs. Maddie McIntyre had two RBIs. Legrand and Cacdence Jarrett had two hits apiece.
The Lady Hawks scored twice in the first inning and broke the game open with six in the third.
Friendship Christian 4, Tipton-Rosemark 2
The Lady Commanders wrapped up pool play with a two-run bottom of the fourth inning. Landry West’s RBI groundout broke a 2-2 tie.
Nokes gave the Lady Commanders an early lead with an RBI single.
Wilson pitched the full four innings, allowing four hits while striking out two. Friendship finished with five hits, including two by Miller as the Lady Commanders went 2-1 in pool play.
Friendship Christian 5, Beech 4The Lady Commanders opened bracket play with a walk-off win as Nokes singled home the game-winner.
Wilson pitched two innings in relief of Clark for the win.
Friendship doubled Beech in hits 8-4. Nokes drove in two runs on a double and single. Smith also knocked in two runs and doubled.
Centennial 3, Friendship Christian 2The Lady Cougars knocked Friendship out of the tournament when Alyssa Johnson singled home the game-winner in the bottom of the fifth off Wilson, who surrendered five hits.
Nokes had two of Friendship’s three hits. Bella Ellis’ triple was the other hit off Lauren Johnson.
The Lady Commanders came home with an 11-6 mark going into yesterday’s trip to District 4-IIA rival Goodpasture. The rivals are scheduled to hook up again today at FCS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.