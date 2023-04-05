BRENTWOOD — Friendship Christian reached the second round of the Brentwood Invitational last weekend, going 3-2.

Friendship Christian 6, Oakland 4The Lady Commanders opened pool play by building a five-run lead in the fourth inning before holding on to victory. Friendship scored three times in the first inning and added single tallies in the second, fourth and fifth. Oakland countered with three in the fourth and one in the fifth, and final, frame.

