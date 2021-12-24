SPARTA — Friendship Christian was down to one coach for Wednesday’s Sonic Shootout final.
But the Commanders had more than enough players to hand Cascade its first loss of the season 74-61 at White County’s Roy Sewell Gym.
With head coach Jeff Long quarantined and assistants Drew Randle and Ashton Young with prior commitments elsewhere, Brad Major, also the Commanders’ middle school coach, was riding solo on the bench.
Major watched the Commanders score the game’s first eight points and take a 14-3 lead before witnessing Cascade reeling off 13 straight points to take the lead. The Champions went up 24-16 late in the first quarter before Friendship fought back to claim a 37-31 halftime lead and 53-43 going into the fourth.
“I can’t give enough credit to the assistants,” said Major, who even served as the team manager by carrying the water bottles to and from the bench. “I just stepped in and did what they do. I just tried to keep the same rhythm and terminology that they use. So all the credit to Coach Long and the rest of the staff.
“We had to come out fast and strong. We couldn’t dig a hole against this team because they’re very good.”
Hayden Potts set the tone early with three first-quarter 3-pointers and the second-quarter rally with six points. He had six more in the third and even ran the team at point guard when Dillon Turner picked up his third foul in the second quarter and his fourth in the fourth. Potts poured in 25 points and was named tournament most valuable player as the Commanders won their eighth straight and improved to 9-2 for the season.
“Hayden Potts has been fantastic the entire year,” Major said of the senior. “One of the things he has accepted and been working on is attacking the basket and not settling for outside shots or rushed 3-pointers. And now that he’s started to figure that out, he’s getting to the point he’s very hard to stop.”
Turner never fouled out and finished with 17, sinking 9 of 11 free throws. He was especially busy at the line in the fourth quarter with 8-of-10 shooting. He hit 4 of 6 in one stretch when Cascade coach Chris Lawson was hit with double-technical fouls to earn an ejection and Turner four extra foul shots in addition to the two for a personal foul.
“Dillon obviously is a huge part of our program and he keeps everything in order and runs the show,” Major said. “So I got a little nervous when he picked up that third foul. But Coach Long does a great job preparing all those guys for these situations, so I wasn’t hesitant to put anybody else in, but obviously we would like to have Dillon on the floor for as much as possible.”
Max Duckwiler dropped in two triples and all four of his free throws on his was to 12 points for Friendship while Charley Carpenter added to the second-quarter rally with all eight of his tallies, including a pair of 3s. Colby Jones and Riggs Rowe each finished with five points, Noah Major three and Casey Jones two foul shots.
Thomas Gentry threw in three 3-pointers to lead Cascade with 18 points while Chance Brown finished with 14 and Justis Carter 12 as the Champions slipped to 8-1.
In addition to Potts, Turner, Duckwiler and Colby Jones were named to the all-tournament team.
Following a short Christmas break, Friendship will return to holiday tournament action in the King of the Smokies tournament at Pigeon Forge, opening against North Sand (Ala.) at 12:30 p.m. CST next Tuesday.
blue devils roll to Smoky Mountain titleGATLINBURG — Lebanon finished its rampage through the mountains, winning the Smoky Mountain Classic Christmas Tournament with a 68-42 trouncing of Thompson (Ala.) Wednesday at Gatlinburg-Pittman.
The Blue Devils led 18-5 at the first-quarter break, 38-16 at halftime and 52-29 through three as they won their 13th straight after a season-opening loss to Cane Ridge.
Jarred Hall led Lebanon with 19 points while Wyatt Bowling added all 11 of hit tallies in the first half. Brice Njezic knocked down three fourth-quarter 3-pointers as he and Yarin Alexander each added nine points, Corey Jones and Jaylen Abston finished with five apiece, Rolando Dowell four, Landen Engles a 3 and Jack Clinard two.
Wesley Roberson racked up three triples in leading Thompson with 13 points.
Following a brief Christmas break, the Blue Devils will remain much closer to home for their next holiday tournament, traveling to King of the Hill at Summit where they will open against nearby local favorite Independence at noon next Tuesday.
Wildcats Net two Nolensville winsNOLENSVILLE — Wilson Central’s boys entered the Christmas break on the heels of a sweep of the Nolensville Classic — a 64-55 win over Summit on Tuesday after a 44-25 triumph over the host Knights the day before.
Summit led 14-11 at the first-quarter break before Austin Alexander scored 12 of his game-high 26 points in the second to lift the Wildcats to a 39-30 halftime lead. Central was up 53-44 going into the fourth as the ‘Cats climbed to 5-8 for the season.
Adler Kerr connected on a pair of 3-pointers on his way to 19 points for Central while Ethan Thomas tossed in nine, Damian Fayne eight and Josh Moore two.
Andrew Smith sank four triples in leading Summit with 16 points while Bradley Stewart scored 13.
Kerr scored 17 against Nolensville in a game which featured a 7-7 first-quarter tie. The Wildcats opened a 22-18 halftime lead and 35-23 going into the fourth.
Fayne finished with eight points while Thomas scored seven, Alexander six on a pair of 3s and Moore and Josh Anderson three apiece.
Wilson Central will return from the break next week in the Xaxby’s Christmas Classic at Goodpasture.
The Wildcats will take on Nashville Christian at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday after the girls’ 3 p.m. game. They will face Harpeth at 10:30 a.m. next Thursday with the girls opening the day at 9.
