Friendship Christian scored six runs in the second inning and made the lead stand in a 7-5 win over visiting Goodpasture on Thursday afternoon.
After spotting the Cougars a run in the top of the first inning, the Commanders exploded in the second. Goodpasture chipped away with a run in the fourth and three in the fifth before Friendship got an insurance score in the sixth.
Friendship outhit Goodpasture 8-6.
Tate Tidwell pitched four innings, striking out three, and Adam Gordon three.
