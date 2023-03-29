Friendship pulls away from MJCA

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet Christian held a slim lead over Friendship Christian until the Commanders took the lead in the fifth inning and blew the game open in the sixth and seventh of an 11-3 win Monday at Billie Friel Field.
Chase Eakes homered to lead off the game for a 1-0 Friendship lead.
But MJCA pitcher Caleb Ferguson kept the Commanders at bay for the first four innings. Friendship had two runners thrown out at third base on grounders to shortstop Chase Smith, who singled home two runs in the bottom of the first for 2-1 Saints lead.
Friendship finally got through to Ferguson for three runs in the fifth. Storm Sellars singled home the tying and go-ahead runs and scored an insurance run on J.J. Pruneau’s single.
After Noah Love’s RBI groundout drew the Saints to within 4-3 in the bottom of the fifth, Friendship scored four in the sixth on two-run singles by Elijah Stockton and Eakes.
That was more than enough for Tate Tidwell, who scattered seven Saints hits and a walk while striking out 10 as the Commanders climbed to 6-6 for the season.
Friendship finished with 13 hits. Stockton and Austin Weatherford doubled as they, Eakes and Quin Long had two hits apiece.
Smith had three MJCA hits.
The teams concluded their District 4-IIA series yesterday at Friendship’s John McNeal Stadium.
Watertown blanked 1-0 despite pitching two-hitter
WATERTOWN — Smith County scored the game’s only run in the third inning and Bennett Gammon made the lead stand Monday as the Owls blanked Watertown 1-0.
Ty Martin drove in Gammon, who held Watertown to four singles and three walks while striking out seven.
Watertown’s Zeb Major took the hard-luck loss, allowing the earned run on one hit and three walks while fanning four in five innings. Zack Self completed the combined two-hitter with a strikeout in two innings.
Chase Young had two of the Purple Tigers’ hits.
Mt. Juliet’s Petricca no-hits Cookeville in 10-0 triumph
MT. JULIET — Roman Petricca pitched a six-inning no-hitter Monday as Mt. Juliet run-ruled Cookeville 10-0.
Petricca walked three and struck out 13.
Mt. Juliet scored twice in the first inning and finally blew the game open with six in the fifth and ended it with two in the sixth.
Rayder Soto drove in two runs and doubled. Calen Miller and Baylor Osborne had two hits each as they and John Pfefferle doubled.
Lebanon outscores Smith County
Lebanon outscored Smith County 12-9 in the Wilson County Invitational last Saturday.
Connor Gannon broke a 6-6 tie with a full-count RBI triple in the top of the sixth inning.
Jackson Lea added to the lead an inning later with a run-scoring triple of his own.
Tyler Kingdon pitched 1 2/3 innings of relief to earn the win. Jackson Blevins recorded the final out for the save.
Braden Metzgar had two of Lebanon’s eight hits. Smith County collected 11 hits off six Blue Devil pitchers.
Central sweeps Saturday games
GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central picked up a 6-3 District 9-4A win over Cookeville before shutting out White County in the Wilson County Invitational last Saturday.
The Cookeville contest was a makeup of a rainout from earlier in the week.
The Wildcats staked starter Luke Kinzer to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning and finished off the Cavaliers with two in the fifth.
Caden Webber drove in four runs on two doubles while Kinzer and Brayden Wadsworth had two hits apiece. Drew Jones tripled as Wilson Central totaled 10 hits.
Kinzer allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits in four innings with two walks and five strikeouts. Carson Reed worked the sixth and Isaac Schafer the sixth and seventh, allowing a single hit and fanning four, for the save.
White County and Wilson County both had seven hits. But the Wildcats made the most of theirs.
Schafer drove in three runs on a single and sacrifice fly. Will Summers doubled as he and Michael Demonbreun had two hits each from the top of the lineup.
Demonbreun scattered all seven hits in six innings, walking one and striking out three. Ryan Judd worked the seventh.
Watertown whips White County, beaten by Beech
HENDERSONVILLE — Watertown wore out White County 15-5 before losing to host Beech 7-2 last Saturday.
The Purple Tigers spotted White County a run in the top of the first inning before scoring seven in the bottom half and five more in the second, finishing with 15 hits.
Singles by C.J. Potter, Zeb Major and Bret Price and a double by Chase Young scored the first-inning runs.
Young drove in three runs, Price, Major and Cyrus Bennett two each as all four finished with two hits. Greer Davis had two RBI on one hit. Charlie Mitchell contributed a double.
Bo Price pitched the first four innings for the win. Young worked the fifth and final frame.
Against Beech, Watertown took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on a Bennett RBI single.
The Buccaneers tied the score in the bottom of the first before Watertown reclaimed the lead in the third on an RBI by Kaiden West.
But Beech poured four runs across the plate in the bottom of the third and two more in the fourth to tag Potter with the loss.
The Bucs outhit the Tigers 7-6. Bennett banged out two hits and K.J. Wood a double for Watertown.
Friendship falls to Beech, beat Calumet Christian
Beech beat host Friendship Christian 5-1 Friday in the Wilson County Invitational before crushing Calumet Christian 12-5 the following afternoon at John McNeal Stadium.
Against Beech, Friendship took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning as Knox Hayslip drove in Carter Kring.
But the Buccaneers scored twice in the fifth and seventh innings sandwiched around a single score in the sixth.
Elijah Stockton pitched the first six innings and took the loss. Kring surrendered two scores in the seventh.
Friendship outhit Beech 8-5. J.J. Pruneau singled twice and doubled for the Commanders while Will Barnwell banged out two singles.
The Commanders spotted Calumet a pair of runs in the top of the first before scoring seven times in the bottom half. They climbed to 5-6 after scoring four times in the fourth.
Pruneau produced two of Friendship’s eight hits while Adam Gordon doubled.
Quin Long pitched four innings for the win, notching nine strikeouts, before Ayden Moore worked the final two frames as the pair allowed nine hits.
