Friendship pulls away from MJCA

Storm Sellars swings for a two-run single to put Friendship Christian in front 3-2 in the fifth inning.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet Christian held a slim lead over Friendship Christian until the Commanders took the lead in the fifth inning and blew the game open in the sixth and seventh of an 11-3 win Monday at Billie Friel Field.

Chase Eakes homered to lead off the game for a 1-0 Friendship lead.

