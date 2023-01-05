Friendship receiver transfers to Riverdale

Brock Montgomery has left Friendship Christian School and enrolled at Riverdale High School where he hopes to attract more attention from college coaches as a senior at the Murfreesboro school.
According to the Murfreesboro Daily News-Journal, the 6-foot-3 wide receiver enrolled at RHS on Tuesday.
“I didn’t think college coaches were taking me seriously, playing at a lower (Division II-A) level,” Montgomery told the DNJ. “I wanted to show my talents at a bigger stage.”
As a junior, Montgomery caught 57 passes for 1,167 yards and 156 touchdowns, including 7-111-3 in last month’s state championship-game win over Nashville Christian.
Those numbers placed him on the Tennessee Sports Writers Association all-state team released this week.
While punishing opposing defensive backs, he shined in his own secondary with six interceptions.
Montgomery left Friendship before he could catch early 2000s-standouts Ryan Gaines and Luke Williams atop the school’s receiving charts, but he was one of the most exciting pass catchers in FCS history with a knack of going up and catching deep balls at their high point. But his quarterback the last two seasons, Garrett Weekly, is graduating and has already committed to Stanford as a preferred walk on.
For his career, he has 94 catches for 1,996 yards and 29 TDs, including one 18-yard scoring catch as a freshman in 2020, before Weekly’s arrival at FCS in ’21 helped revive the Commanders’ passing attack.
He is a three-star receiver in his 2024 graduating class, according to 247Sports. His performance at FCS has been enough to garner offers from Louisville (which signed Commander quarterback Lee Sweeney in 2005), Eastern Kentucky (where former FCS lineman is now a Colonels defensive lineman), Toledo and Tennessee State, and has drawn interest from Notre Dame, Kentucky, Middle Tennessee State, Illinois and Ole Miss.
But Riverdale, probably the top large public school program in the state in the 1990s and 2000s, still draws respect in the football world even though crosstown rival Oakland has surpassed the Warriors in recent seasons with three straight Class 6A championships in four in the last five years.
Riverdale’s last two seasons ended with playoff losses at Lebanon.
