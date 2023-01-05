Friendship receiver transfers to Riverdale

Brock Montgomery heads for the end zone with his second touchdown catch of last month’s BlueCross Bowl.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

Brock Montgomery has left Friendship Christian School and enrolled at Riverdale High School where he hopes to attract more attention from college coaches as a senior at the Murfreesboro school.

According to the Murfreesboro Daily News-Journal, the 6-foot-3 wide receiver enrolled at RHS on Tuesday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.