RED BOILING SPRINGS — Friendship Christian picked up where the Commanders left off before their fall break bye by jumping to a five-touchdown lead in the first quarter of a 49-0 rout of host Red Boiling Springs on Thursday night.
The game was a late pickup a couple of weeks ago after Friendship’s scheduled game in Memphis against the homeschool Nighthawks was canceled. Red Boiling Springs had an open date and two available games as the Bulldogs’ first two games of the season were canceled. A rainy forecast of rain for Friday night prompted this game to be moved up 24 hours.
Tyson Wolcott carried the ball just five times, but gained 117 yards and two touchdowns, starting with a 62-yard score 26 seconds into the game. He had a 9-yarder later in the first quarter for a 21-0 lead.
Garrett Weekly threw three touchdown passes and ran for one other. He threw 37 yards to Riggs Rowe for Friendship’s second score and 38 to Chase Eakes for a 35-0 lead at the first-quarter break. In between, he scored on a 55-yard run, his only carry as he hit 7 of 8 passes for 187 yards. His 22-yard scoring pass to Brock Montgomery 2:41 before halftime opened a 42-0 lead at the break.
Freshman cornerback Sammy Pruneau returned one of three Red Boiling Springs interceptions 50 yards to the house midway through the fourth quarter for the final score as the Commanders climbed to 5-3 for the season. Montgomery and Rowe had the other pickoffs.
Friendship outgained Red Boiling Springs 427 yards to 36 as the Bulldogs dropped to 2-5.
The Commanders, who can still win the East Region despite a loss, will finish the season with back-to-back league games, starting with a homecoming visit from Lakeway Christian at 7 p.m. Friday at Pirtle Field. Friendship will finish the regular season the following Friday in Murfreesboro against Middle Tennessee Christian.
Friendship Christian 49, Red Boiling Springs 0Friendship Christian 35 7 0 7—49
Red Boiling Springs 0 0 0 0—0
First quarterFriendship Christian—Tyson Wolcott 62 run (Landon Williams kick), 11:34.
Friendship Christian—Riggs Rowe 37 pass from Garrett Weekly (Williams kick), 7:19.
Friendship Christian—Wolcott 9 run (Williams kick), 3:25.
Friendship Christian—Weekly 55 run (Williams kick), 2:04.
Friendship Christian—Chase Eakes 38 pass from Weekly (Williams kick), 1:43.
Second quarterFriendship Christian—Brock Montgomery 22 pass from Weekly (Williams kick), 2:41.
Fourth quarterFriendship Christian—Sammy Pruneau 50 interception return (Williams kick), 6:21.
Team statisticsFCS RBS
First downs 8 6
Rushes-yards 20-240 20-10
Passing yards 187 36
—Comp.-Att.-Int. 7-8-0 |8-23-3
Fumbles-lost 3-0 1-0
Penalties-yards 9-90 2-6
Individual statisticsRUSHING—Friendship Christian: Tyson Wolcott 5-117, Garrett Weekly 1-55, Mason Hallum 3-13, Elijah Stockton 4-(-8), Aiden Carson 3-37, Carson Kennedy 4-26. Red Boiling Springs: Drew Thompson 4-1, Jordan Bohanon 10-32, Aubrey Link 3-(-9), Adrian Seber 1-(-5), Houston Taylor 1-8, Tyler Parker 1-(-1).
PASSING—Friendship Christian: Garrett Weekly 7-8-0—187. Red Boiling Springs: Aubrey Link 8-23-3—36.
RECEIVING—Friendship Christian: Brock Montgomery 3-58, Chase Eakes 2-78, Riggs Rowe 2-51. Red Boiling Springs: Brandon Rojo 2-7, Drew Thompson 1-3, Christian White 2-15, Josh Martinez 2-10, Jordan Bohanon 1-1.
