Friendship's Jackson waiting to hear from new football coach

Walt Wells' hiring at Eastern Kentucky could prompt Friendship Christian lineman Ryan Jackson to re-open his recruitment.
But Jackson's father indicated the Colonels probably still own the right of first refusal on the all-state performer.
"He hasn't de-committed from Eastern Kentucky," Ron Jackson said Monday afternoon. "He wants to talk to the new coach.
"He knows Coach Wells. Coach Wells has worked him out before… He wants to make sure they still want him."
Ron Jackson said EKU's interim athletic director, Mark Sandy, has contacted Ryan and said the school would honor the commitment made in August. But since former coach Mark Elder was relieved of his duties last month, some 10-12 schools have contacted the four-year starter, Jackson said.
"I don't think it was fair to Eastern Kentucky to de-commit once a new hire was made," Ron Jackson said. "Once the new hire is made and (if) he doesn't like the direction of the program, he can move on."
Ron Jackson said he expects Wells to contact Ryan sometime within the next few days.
The December early signing period for football, instituted a couple of years ago, will begin Dec. 18. But Ron Jackson said his son isn't planning to sign until the traditional February period.
Jackson continues to collect honors
A year after being named East Region Defensive Lineman of the Year, Jackson was chosen as Defensive Lineman of the Year by the league's coaches.
Commander teammate Noah Tidwell succeeded Jackson as D-Lineman of the year. Friendship quarterback Justin Seagraves was picked as Offensive Player of the Year.
Mt. Juliet Christian's Jack Crouch was named co-Defensive Back of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.