NASHVILLE — Friendship Christian’s Devin Lively finished second and teammates Chase Eakes and Tyson Wolcott third in their respective weight classes in the Division II state individual wrestling tournament last Saturday at Montgomery Bell Academy.

Lively lost the 285-pound final to MBA’s Max Fisher 3-0. The Commander senior received a first-round bye before posting a 5-1 win and a pin to reach the championship bout.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.