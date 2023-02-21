NASHVILLE — Friendship Christian’s Devin Lively finished second and teammates Chase Eakes and Tyson Wolcott third in their respective weight classes in the Division II state individual wrestling tournament last Saturday at Montgomery Bell Academy.
Lively lost the 285-pound final to MBA’s Max Fisher 3-0. The Commander senior received a first-round bye before posting a 5-1 win and a pin to reach the championship bout.
Wolcott edged MBA’s Mac Russ 8-6 in the 145 consolation final. The Commander junior pinned his first opponent of the tournament before dropping an 8-7 decision to fall into the consolation bracket. There he picked up a pair of forfeits and a 4-0 win to reach the third-place bout.
Eakes picked up a first-round bye at 152 and pinned his first opponent in 28 seconds before losing a major decision in the semifinals to fall into the consolation semifinals. He pinned both of his consolation opponents, the latter being Father Ryan’s Sawyer Rutherford in 1:35 of the final to take third.
Friendship’s Dayton Burton won his first match by forfeit at 120 before dropping a 5-3 decision. He pinned his first opponent in consolations before falling in 2:31 to McCallie’s Jed Pierce.
Channing Anthony won his first match 7-4 at 138 before falling in 1:17. He won a 5-0 shutout in consolations before losing 1-0 to Brentwood Academy’s Bo Donnelly.
Car’Lando Barton was pinned in his first match, received a bye in the consolations and was pinned in 4:35 by Jack Brandon of Christian Brothers.
The Division I state tournament will begin a three-day run Thursday at the Williamson County Ag Expo Center in Franklin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.