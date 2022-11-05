Friendship Christian quarterback Garrett Weekly is one of five semifinalists named for the Division II-A Mr. Football award, TSSAA announced Thursday.
The senior completed 81 of 124 passes for 1,592 yards and 18 touchdowns in the Commanders’ 10-0 campaign. He’s also a rushing threat with 649 yards and 12 TDs on 64 rushes.
The other four semifinalists are Nashville Christian’s Jared Curtis, University School of Jackson’s Kevin Finch, Donelson Christian’s Ashton Jones and Clarksville Academy’s D.J. Merriweather.
Three finalists will be announced on the Tennessee Titans website and the team’s social and digital channels by radio play-by-play announcer Mike Keith and Coach Mike Vrabel at 7 p.m. Nov. 22.
The three finalists will be invited to the Dec. 7 awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium in Nashville where the winner will be announced.
Weekly, who has committed to Stanford as a preferred walk on, and the Commanders earned a first-round bye in last night’s Division II-A playoff first round and will host a second-round game at 7 p.m. next Friday at Pirtle Field. The opponent will likely be Jones and DCA if the Wildcats knocked off Fayette Academy last night.
