Friendship Christian quarterback Garrett Weekly is one of five semifinalists named for the Division II-A Mr. Football award, TSSAA announced Thursday.

The senior completed 81 of 124 passes for 1,592 yards and 18 touchdowns in the Commanders’ 10-0 campaign. He’s also a rushing threat with 649 yards and 12 TDs on 64 rushes.

