SEYMOUR — Returning to his former school, Garrett Weekly made himself at home with four touchdown passes as top-ranked Friendship Christian shut out King’s Academy 32-0 last Friday night.

Weekly completed 9 of 17 passes for 274 yards. He found his favorite receiver, Brock Montgomery, four times for 152 yards, including touchdown bombs of 84 and 32 yards in the first two quarters as Friendship took a 14-0 lead.

