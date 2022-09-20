SEYMOUR — Returning to his former school, Garrett Weekly made himself at home with four touchdown passes as top-ranked Friendship Christian shut out King’s Academy 32-0 last Friday night.
Weekly completed 9 of 17 passes for 274 yards. He found his favorite receiver, Brock Montgomery, four times for 152 yards, including touchdown bombs of 84 and 32 yards in the first two quarters as Friendship took a 14-0 lead.
After making it 20-0 on a 4-yard run going into halftime, he came out in the third quarter and found Channing Anthony for a 30-yard scoring strike and J.J. Pruneau behind the defense for a 55-yard bomb.
Friendship held King’s to 111 yards with nine tackles, including two behind the line of scrimmage, as the Commanders climbed to 5-0 for the season and 1-0 in the East Region. The Lions fell to 1-4, 0-1.
The Commanders will welcome Maplewood to Pirtle Field this coming Friday for homecoming. Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m.
