Friendship Christian will look to repeat as girls’ state champions while the boys seek another title as the TSSAA State Bowling Tournament rolled off yesterday at Smyrna Bowling Center.
Wednesday was devoted to the individual tournament. Team quarterfinals in Divisions I and II will be held today with the boys rolling off at 9 a.m. and the girls at 1 p.m.
The Lady Commanders, who haven’t lost since the 2020 finals, will bring a 14-0 record into this afternoon’s quarterfinal against 5-5 St. Cecilia with the winner facing either St. Benedict or Girls’ Preparatory School, who both entered state at 7-1, at 9 a.m. Friday in the quarterfinals. The championship match is set for 1 p.m. with Pope John Paul II (5-4), St. Agnes (9-1), Boyd Buchanan (11-4) and Ezell-Harding (3-5) waiting from the other bracket.
Friendship’s boys will bring an 11-4 record into this morning’s match against 13-0 Lipscomb Academy with the winner taking on St. Benedict (7-1) or McCallie (4-7) in tomorrow morning’s semifinals. The championship match will be at 1 p.m. with Columbia Academy (9-1), Briarcrest (6-2), Boyd Buchanan (14-1) and Pope John Paul II (7-3) in the other bracket.
Friendship had five girls — Casie Cottrell, Presley Martin, Olivia Rush, Olivia VanHooser and Landry West — and two boys — John Brooks and Cullen Graves — in yesterday’s individual tournament.
A former Lady Commander, Wilson Central senior Kyleigh Pitzer, is Wilson County’s only female in the DI individual tournament.
On the boys side, Green Hill’s Tate Gray and Konner Russell, Lebanon’s Jackson McRae and Wilson Central’s Luke Kinzer competed in the individual tournament.
