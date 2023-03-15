GULF SHORES, Ala. — Friendship Christian escaped the Middle Tennessee cold during its spring break by opening its softball season Monday in the Gulf Coast Classic.
The Lady Commanders crushed Briarcrest 14-1 in the first game and beat Summit 6-2 later in the day.
Gabby Lowe drove in four runs against Briarcrest on a pair of singles and a walk.
Claire Miller’s bases-loaded walk staked Friendship to a 1-0 lead in the first inning.
Seven Lady Commanders scored in the third inning with Lowe, Bella Ellis, Charley Clark and Isabella Wilson driving in runs.
Wilson pitched three innings for the win, striking out seven and walking one. Angela Eden worked the fourth, and final, frame with a pair of punchouts to complete the three-hitter.
Friendship finished with eight hits, including two each by Lowe, Clark and Wilson. Wilson had a triple and Ellis a double.
Against Summit, Friendship broke a 2-2 tie with four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Khloe Smith singled in the go-ahead score.
Clark pitched five innings for the win, allowing five hits and a walk while striking out four.
Friendship took a 2-0 lead in the third inning before Summit tied the score in the top of the fourth.
The Lady Commanders racked up 11 hits. Wilson drove in three runs as she, Smith, Lowe, Clark and Ellis each had two hits. One of Wilson’s hits was a double.
Tuesday didn’t start out nearly as well for the Lady Commanders in a 10-0 morning loss to the Hillcrest Patriots.
The Patriots scored in the second, third and fourth innings and finished with 16 hits off Clark, who pitched the full five innings.
Clark and Claire Miller had Friendship’s hits.
Haymans pitches Mt. Juliet to 4-1 opening win
SMYRNA — Mt. Juliet opened its season Monday with a 4-1 win over Smyrna.
Taylor Haymans allowed four hits in seven innings while striking out 12.
Annalise Mecklenburg homered in the sixth inning for the Lady Bears. It was one of four hits by Mt. Juliet. Emma Robbins, Brookelyn Aldridge and Cali Hughes also hit safely.
