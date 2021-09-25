Tyson Wolcott and Garrett Weekly each ran for two touchdowns with Weekly throwing for an additional score Friday night as Friendship Christian took care of business in a 38-6 thumping of visiting Maplewood at Pirtle Field.
Weekly scored on a 1-yard run midway through the first quarter and an 8-yarder late in the third. He threw a 12-yard scoring strike to Brock Montgomery for a 21-0 lead 1:15 before halftime. Wolcott scored on a 2-yard run early in the second quarter and a 15-yarder early in the second half.
In addition to hitting all five extra points, Landon Williams sent a 28-yard field goal through the uprights for a 38-0 lead late in the third quarter.
While the Commanders were compiling 174 rushing yards and 265 total, Maplewood was threw for a negative-6 yards in rushing despite a 1-yard touchdown sneak by quarterback Nykelan Jenkins on the first play of the fourth quarter as the Panthers averted a shutout. The visitors finished with 66 net yards as they returned to Nashville with a 1-4 record.
Wolcott ran 18 times for 93 yards as the Commanders climbed to 3-3 for the season. Weekly and Elijah Stockton combined to complete 6 of 10 passes for 91 yards.
Commander cornerback Chase Eakes intercepted a Brandon Young pass. Maplewood also lost a pair of fumbles.
Friendship will return to East Region action this coming Friday when Bell Buckle Webb visits Pirtle Field. With October rolling in, kickoff times will revert to 7 p.m.
