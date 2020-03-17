Friendship walks off with win over Lincoln County

GULF SHORES, Ala. — The coronavirus wasn’t enough to keep Friendship Christian’s softball team from making its spring break trip to the Gulf Coast this week.
But Greenbrier was more than enough for the Lady Commanders to handle as the Lady Bobcats scored six times in the second inning of a 7-2 win Monday morning.
The Lady Commanders got their runs in the fourth on a hit by Kyleigh Pitzer, who struck out seven in 32/3 innings in the circle. Natalie Barnes worked 11/3 innings in the five-inning game.
Greenbrier outhit Friendship 9-5.
Friendship followed with a 4-3 win over Lincoln County as the Lady Commanders walked off with a run in the bottom of the fifth, and final, frame.
The Lady Commanders took a 3-1 lead in the third before Lincoln County tied the score in the fourth.
Kennedy West and Hannah Alexander had two hits apiece for the Lady Commanders, who collected six.
West pitched two innings in relief of Pitzer, who punched out six in three innings. The pair allowed four hits.
Lady Commanders beaten by Oakland
HENDERSONVILLE — Friendship Christian closed its stay in the Commando Classic last Friday night with a 7-1 loss to Oakland at Drakes Creek Park.
Oakland led 7-0 midway through the second inning before Friendship scored in the bottom half.
Kyleigh Pitzer pitched the full three-inning game for Friendship, allowing three hits while striking out eight. The Lady Commanders collected three hits.
FCS shut out by SycamoreHENDERSONVILLE — Sycamore’s Catherine McLachlan held Friendship Christian to four hits in a 7-0 five-inning win last Friday at Drakes Creek Park.
The War Eagles broke a scoreless tie with five runs in the fourth inning and tacked on two more in the fifth off Friendship’s Natalie
Barnes, who allowed eight hits in a complete game with seven strikeouts.
Deshea Oakley had half of Friendship’s four hits.
Big innings lift Cookeville past LebanonCookeville jumped to a five-run lead in the third inning last Thursday and held off a late Lebanon rally in a 12-9 win at LHS in the Lady Devils’ final game before a 10-game hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak.
After the visiting Lady Cavaliers broke the scoreless tie in the top of the third, Lebanon scored at least one run in every inning thereafter. But Cookeville had two-spots in the fourth and seventh and three in the sixth, offsetting the Lady Devils’ four-spot in the sixth and two in the seventh as LHS slipped to 2-1.
Bailey Turnbow drove in six runs for Cookeville while Ally Dickerson countered with five RBI on two doubles and a homer for Lebanon. Dickerson and Madi Kimble cracked three hits each for the Lady Devils, who outhit the Lady Cavs 16-14. Jordan Bush, Landry Dixon, Bailey Lasater and Lily Beth Waddle had two hits apiece for LHS.
Dickerson pitched the first four innings and Karlee Wright the final three for the Lady Devils, who, like the rest of Wilson County Schools athletic teams, won’t be allowed to return to action, or even practice, until at least next Monday. School officials plan to re-evaluate the situation by this weekend and may extend the suspension.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.