From humble beginnings to state

WATERTOWN — No batting cage existed in Watertown in 1988 when the Purple Tiger baseball team gathered for its first-ever practice.
Cumberland coach Woody Hunt invited the Tigers to use the Bulldogs’ cage in Lebanon. Three people hit the ball that first day — coach Bill Robinson, the bus driver and Watertown’s first star player Bobby Brown.
From those humble beginnings, Team 34 is headed where no Purple Tiger team has ever traveled — the TSSAA state tournament.
Watertown earned its trip to Murfreesboro (or Smyrna) via a 5-0 sectional shutout of Hixson before another packed house last Friday night.
With the stands packed and lawn chairs seven deep between the bleachers and the first-base dugout, Brandon Watts punched the Purple Tigers’ ticket to state by punching out the Wildcats, holding the Chattanoogans to two singles and no walks while striking out nine as Watertown continued adding to its school record with its 27th win against five losses.
He also broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning with an RBI double to left-center field, scoring the walking K.J. Wood. The first five Tigers reached base and all five scored as they batted around. Alec Whitlock singled and he and Watts scored on an error as Kendal Bayse reached on an error. Carter Brown was hit by a pitch before Mason Murrell chased starter Emanuel Velazquez with an RBI double.
That was all the Tigers got. It was more than enough for Watts, who faced two batters over the minimum in dominant fashion four days after shutting down Marion County and driving in the game-winning run.
Coach Mark Purvis had lots of options when deciding who to give the ball to. Watts, whose father Kendal quarterbacked the Purple Tigers to a district football championship in 1985, wanted it.
“I had pitched Monday and we were thinking three, maybe four innings,” said Watts, who said he unveiled a slider for this game to go with his fastball and curve. “And then I came in in the fourth and I said ‘one more’. And then the fifth came in and said ‘one more’. And it just went all the way to the end of the game, just one more.”
“He’s the best dude we got and he’s the best around here,” Purvis said. “He’s 9-0 and he just wants to win.”
Watertown’s formula during the tournaments has been dominant pitching and using small ball to scratch out enough runs to win.
“We get a runner on, we steal a base, somebody pops a double, and then we get a bunt down and we get another big hit,” Purvis said. “The rest of the six innings we struggled a little bit, but that one inning was huge.”
While Robinson and his successors — including Jeff Luttrell (a Purvis teammate/roommate on Hunt’s Cumberland Bulldogs in the early 1990s), E.J. Wood and Purvis’ predecessor (and current pitching coach) Lane Price were gradually building the program, Purvis was graduating from being a Mt. Juliet High second baseman to playing for Hunt to building his legend as Golden Bears coach, taking MJ to six state tournament appearances (including five straight from 2008-12) in an 10-year run while winning over 500 games in 18 seasons. Watertown, a Class A school then, was in another universe from the AAA world in which he was coaching.
“To be honest, I don’t know much about the history,” Purvis said. “For 20 years, I knew a little bit about it. I came over here last year and Lane and I started working together — there’s talent here. Lane’s done a great job. He did a great job last year, and then COVID hit and we didn’t get to see what that team could do. I think that team could have gone a long way, we had some good players then.
“They just bought in. They just worked all year long. We’re going into small groups because of COVID and they just came in everyday and worked. They worked in the weight room. They just love to compete.”
Last week was a joy ride for Purple Tiger Nation, and even though Purvis had been there and done that, it was just as much a thrill for him.
“I told Coach (Cameron) Jennings this is the best week,” Purvis said. “State tournament’s awesome, but having it here at home in front of this group and our fans, I just love how our kids handled that. This is all new, and I was worried about getting a little nervous. But they handled it.
“I told them before the game this is my ninth sectional and it doesn’t get any easier. Every one of them I felt the same way. I was nervous as a cat all day long. You just want to get to the game. You sit around in class and you just think about this, that or the other and you get a little worked up. Then when you get out here and get going, you get ready.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.