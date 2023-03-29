From walk to walk-off

Cole Turney (left) is greeted by his joyous Cumberland teammates as he approaches the plate on his walk-off three-run homer in the 10th inning.

 ISAAC STEPHENS • Cumberland University

With Cole Turney swinging the bat like a major-leaguer on rehab in single-A, Bethel intentionally walked the NAIA’s leading hitter to put the winning run on base to begin the ninth inning of a tie game Sunday.

The maneuver worked then.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.