From walk to walk-off

With Cole Turney swinging the bat like a major-leaguer on rehab in single-A, Bethel intentionally walked the NAIA’s leading hitter to put the winning run on base to begin the ninth inning of a tie game Sunday.
The maneuver worked then.
But when Turney returned to the plate in the 10th with two runners on, the Wildcats had to pitch to the nation’s top home-run hitter and watched as he swatted a three-run bomb, his 20th blast of the season, to left-center field for a 12-9 win to complete a double-header and three-game series sweep to remain perfect in Mid-South Conference action.
Trevor Muzzi shined in game one throwing a complete-game shutout for a 6-0 win at Woody Hunt Stadium/Ernest L. Stockton Field.
Muzzi allowed just one hit while striking out four Wildcat batters.
The Phoenix offense provided two long balls coming off the bats of Turney and Tyner Hughes in the game. Tim Holyk and Hughes both went 2-for-3 in the game with two RBI apiece.
Santrel Farmer led things off in the bottom of the first with a double to right-center and was moved to third on a single from Chewy Sanders. Turney was hit by a pitch to load the bases and Dee Triplett hit a deep fly ball to center, bringing home the first run of the game on a sacrifice fly. Later in the inning, Holyk ripped a double into the left-center gap to drive in a pair of runs and give the Phoenix a 3-0 lead.
Muzzi continued to dominate on the hill, cruising through the first three innings. The Phoenix added to their lead in the third inning when Turney drove his nation-leading 19th home run of the season over the right-field wall for a 4-0 lead.
Cumberland extended their lead further in the fifth inning when Hughes crushed a no-doubt two-run home run into the trees in left-field. Muzzi did not allow a hit from the 4th inning on, locking down the 6-0 win for Cumberland in game one.
Game two started all Phoenix as Cumberland hung four runs on the board in the first. Triplett doubled home two and the next batter Hughes launched his second home run of the day, a no-doubter to left, for a 4-0 lead.
Starter Ethan Torres cruised the first three innings facing the minimum, but ran into trouble in the fourth after he was hit in the head by catcher Trenton Duchsherer’s throw to second at the end of his warmup pitches.
Bethel scored one after the runner reached on an error and then advanced to third on Torres’ failed pickoff attempt. The Wildcats tacked on another run in the fifth drawing the end of his start, but Mitch Rogers kept it to just one run in the inning as Cumberland led 4-2.
To lead off the fifth, Xavier Torres reached on a drag bunt for a base hit and moved into scoring position on a throwing error. Farmer laced a single to left to push the lead back out to three at 5-2.
Bethel kept clawing back as the Wildcats scored one on a single to left from Aiden Morris in the sixth and added another on a Jose Olmeda homer to right to cut it to 5-4 in the seventh.
In the bottom half, Cumberland was threatening as Farmer was hit by a pitch and the Wildcats issued a free pass to Turney. Triplett singled, but Turney was caught between bases putting runners on second and third and two outs for Hughes. The Wildcats made a move to the bullpen and Hughes greeted him with a two-out three-run homer to right to push the lead back out to four at 8-4.
Trailing by four in the ninth, Bethel manufactured the first two runs, and then pinch-hitter Jake McDaniel blasted a two-run shot to tie the game. Cumberland threatened, but could not push a run across in the bottom half to win the game.
Olmeda led off the 10th with his second home run of the game, a moonshot to right field, and gave the Wildcats their first lead all weekend.
Bethel tried to lock the game down with their shortstop Adriel Vega on the mound to get the save. The first batter, Torres reached on a single and Moreno moved him over with a sacrifice bunt. Torres moved to third on a wild pitch and Farmer was hit to put runners on the corners with one out. Chewy Sanders delivered the game-tying hit with a single to right and put runners on first and second for the nation’s most dangerous hitter. The Wildcats challenged Turney and he blasted the game-winning home run to the opposite field, giving him a .609 batting average (1.594 slugging) with 52 RBIs in 21 games.
Turney leads the NAIA batting race by 85 points and home runs by three. He is second in RBIs by two.
Cumberland is back in action on Wednesday as the Phoenix travel to Milligan for a non-conference game.
Phoenix bust game open in seventh to run rule Wildcats
Cumberland posted eight runs in the seventh inning Saturday to take a commanding lead before posting a 12-2 10-run rule victory in the eighth to take game one of the Mid-South Conference series over Bethel at Woody Hunt Stadium/Ernest L. Stockton Field.
Reid Madariaga (5-1) tossed another gem to get the win going seven innings strong allowing just five hits and two runs. Madariaga struck out seven batters while walking just one.
Cole Turney, Tyner Hughes and Chewy Sanders each collected three hits to lead the offensive efforts. Turney went 3-for-3 with his nation’s-leading 18th home run. Sanders bopped his fourth homer of the season while going 3-for-4 with five RBI. Hughes went 3-for-5 with a triple in the second.
Turney got the scoring started with a solo shot to dead centerfield in the first for an early 1-0 lead.
Bethel fought back in the fourth inning when Aiden Morris singled to left field scoring pinch runner Zayden McCaslin and tying the game at 1-1. However, Cumberland answered in the bottom of the fourth inning when Sanders roped a two-out doubled off the left field wall scoring two and giving Cumberland a 3-1 lead.
Bethel tried to mount a comeback in the top of the seventh inning when Noah Hawkins doubled to right center, scoring JT Morgan, but on the same play a well-executed relay from Sanders to Juan Moreno to Trenton Duchsherer at the dish cut down the tying run keeping the game at 3-2.
In the bottom half, Cumberland exploded for eight runs to take control of the game. The first run came in on a bases loaded hit by pitch to Turney. Dee Triplett then rifled a single to center field to add another run and end starter Tyler Proctor’s outing. Hughes welcomed the new pitcher with an RBI single through the left side, extending Cumberland’s lead to 6-2. The next batter, Tim Holyk then hit a double to right center, scoring two more before Sanders topped the inning with a three run opposite field homer to make it 11-2.
The Phoenix added the game winning run in the eighth on an RBI single from Hughes.
Tyler Proctor was handed the loss for the Wildcats after throwing well until the seventh. Proctor gave up eight runs on nine hits through 6.1 innings of work.
