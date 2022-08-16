Cincinnati set itself up to become the first Group of Five team to make the College Football Playoff by winning at Notre Dame.

While the Bearcats fulfilled their playoff aspirations last year — they had to win every regular-season game to even be in consideration for the four-team CFP — the games most G5 and Football Championship Subdivision schools play against the Power Five teams are about the paycheck they get to help finance their programs.

