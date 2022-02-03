Gallatin’s freshman boys wore out host Lebanon 63-46 Monday night at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
The Green Wave led 10-6 at the first-quarter break and 21-20 at halftime before opening a 44-37 lead going into the fourth. Gallatin controlled the final period 19-9 as the Blue Devils dropped to 8-5 for the season.
Cash Williams tossed in 20 points for Lebanon while Isaiah Barr buried a pair of 3-pointers as part of his eight. Jordan Lawson scored six points, Malik Humes and Toler Wyatt four each and Avery Harris and Kalib Gilbert two apiece.
Lebanon will close its regular season tonight at home against Green Hill. A win would put the Blue Devils third in the district, whose tournament is scheduled to tip off Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.