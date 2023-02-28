GALLATIN — Things were going swimmingly for Lebanon’s girls for the first two-plus quarters last Friday until Gallatin rallied to a 55-51 win in the opening round of the Region 5-4A tournament at Jerry Vradenburg Gym.
Lebanon led 35-27 before a 10-0 Gallatin run brought the Lady Wave back into the game and even into the lead. After the teams exchanged leads for awhile, GHS closed out the Devilettes’ season with an 8-0 spurt.
TK Hastings had 10 first-period points, including a pair of 3-pointers, as Lebanon built a 20-14 lead.
Tiara Spencer scored six in the second as the Devilettes took a 31-24 lead into halftime.
But the shots which had been falling in the first half ceased as Gallatin caught Lebanon at 35-35 on a putback by Asia Sawyers and passed the Devilettes on a fastbreak layup by Sanaa Ricks for a 37-35 Lady Wave lead.
Spencer snapped the Devilette draught with a 3 to put Lebanon back in front 38-37. A 16-footer from the key by Sa’mya Reedy gave LHS a three-point lead before Gallatin cut the margin to 40-39 going into the fourth. Sawyers scored inside to put Gallatin back in front.
Spencer sank her fourth triple of the night to put Lebanon back in front 48-47 with 5:40 to play.
A free throw gave Lebanon a two-point lead before two free throws by Sanaa Ricks put Gallatin back in front 50-49 at 4:23 during the 8-0 lead which put the Lady Wave in control and sent them to last night’s semifinal at Mt. Juliet against District 9 champion Cookeville with a 26-5 record.
Lebanon’s season ended at 20-10.
“We went dry and couldn’t get back,” Barrett said. “They’re experienced. It’s probably the best Gallatin team they’ve had in several years.
“The energy in the building was great tonight. Great tournament atmosphere.”
Sawyers got off to a good start with eight first-period points and ended up leading the Lady Wave with 18. Nunu Wilks tossed in 12 and Ricks 11 as Gallatin focused on getting the ball inside.
“Their success is getting to the basket,” Barrett said. “That was our game plan to keep them out of there. They just made a couple of more plays than we did.”
The Devilettes lived and died by the 3 as Spencer scored 16 points. Hastings had both of her triples during the first quarter as she finished with 15 while Tiffany Harrigan had 12. Macey Baker supplied six points and Ready two.
“They went zone (in the second half) but we had good looks,” Barrett said. “We didn’t create enough possessions on the offensive glass. They did.”
Gallatin started three seniors and had five in its scorebook. Lebanon’s only senior is manager Macey Jones.
“They’re a little bit older, a little bit stronger, a little bit wiser,” Barrett said of the Lady Wave. “But this team is going to bounce back. We’re going to take some time off. I expect us next year, we’re going hunting.”
Regardless of the outcome, being involved in a tight game on the road with everything on the line was invaluable experience for the Devilettes.
“For us to endure all the things this team has endured this year, our kids responded,” Barrett said outside the locker room. “It’s only going to make them better and make them hungrier. That’s what they talked about in there. They’re going to take this experience and they’re going to be better because of it.”
Lady Hawks get first region winMT. JULIET — Strong first and fourth quarters propelled Green Hill’s girls to their first region tournament triumph last Friday night, a 39-26 triumph over visiting Hendersonville in the 5-4A quarterfinals.
The Lady Hawks led 10-2 at the first-quarter break and broke open a 25-22 edge with a 14-4 fourth as they advanced to last night’s semifinal against Beech around the corner at Mt. Juliet with a 15-15 record.
Aubrey Blankenship led the Lady Hawks with 18 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, while Savannah Kirby added eight, Cameron Bryan five, Alyssa Potier and Ava Heilman a 3-pointer apiece and Kensley Carter two. No one scored in double figures for the Lady Commandos, who used a 14-7 second quarter to cut the lead to 17-16 by halftime as Hendersonville’s season ended at 18-11.
Gallatin and Cookeville met in last night’s other semifinal. The winners will play each other for the championship at 7 p.m. tomorrow with the winner hosting a Saturday sectional while the runner up goes on the road.
Watertown ousted by lady dragosJAMESTOWN — Watertown was no match for York Institute last Friday as the Lady Dragons roared to the Region 3-2A semifinal with a 53-18 win.
The Lady Dragons led 19-0 at the first-quarter break and 34-7 at halftime as they advanced with a 30-2 record.
Watertown’s season ended at 11-16.
Reese Beaty led the Lady Dragons with 18 points.
Miranda Nix led the Lady Purple Tigers with four points while Presley Clark, Madison King, Rachel Cromer and Gwen Franklin each finished with three and Jaleigh Robertson two.
