GALLATIN — Things were going swimmingly for Lebanon’s girls for the first two-plus quarters last Friday until Gallatin rallied to a 55-51 win in the opening round of the Region 5-4A tournament at Jerry Vradenburg Gym.

Lebanon led 35-27 before a 10-0 Gallatin run brought the Lady Wave back into the game and even into the lead. After the teams exchanged leads for awhile, GHS closed out the Devilettes’ season with an 8-0 spurt.

