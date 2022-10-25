Gallatin turnovers more costly than Lebanon penalties as Blue Devils prevail 14-9

Lebanon defensive back Key Crowell breaks up a pass intended for Gallatin running back Jaheim Merriweather during the Green Wave’s final possession late in Friday’s game.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

GALLATIN — Pick your poison: Penalties or turnovers.

Lebanon was flagged 14 times for 130 yards but did not turn the ball over. Gallatin was marched off eight times for 68 yards but was more undone by four turnovers as the Blue Devils exited Calvin Short Field with a 14-9 win last Friday night.

