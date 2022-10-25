Gallatin turnovers more costly than Lebanon penalties as Blue Devils prevail 14-9

GALLATIN — Pick your poison: Penalties or turnovers.
Lebanon was flagged 14 times for 130 yards but did not turn the ball over. Gallatin was marched off eight times for 68 yards but was more undone by four turnovers as the Blue Devils exited Calvin Short Field with a 14-9 win last Friday night.
“I’d much rather have penalties than turnovers, no doubt,” Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry said after his Blue Devils moved to 7-2 for the season. “You can’t give people the ball at different times.
“But we kept shooting ourselves in the foot for different things, different reasons, different times. But when you’re playing football, sometimes you’re not asking for pretty, you just ask for wins. And if you asked me before I got off the bus 14-9 and you win with (130) yards worth of penalties, I’d take it. First thing we talked about Monday was pre- and post-snap penalties. And I guess it’ll be the first thing we talk about again on Monday.”
Playing without all-purpose threat Anthony Crowell (concussion protocol) and coming off a bye week, the Blue Devils weren’t firing on all cylinders offensively, but did outgain the Green Wave 250 yards to 155.
Lebanon got on the board midway through the second quarter on Jaylen Abston’s bubble screen to Nolan Sandefur, who took the ball 18 yards to the house. The score was set up by an interception by Brice Njezic. An earlier opportunity off a fumble recovery was bogged down in a sea of penalties as the Blue Devils stalled on downs.
A pair of 20-plus yards by Abston gave Lebanon a first-and-goal at the 4-yard line. But an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty (the final 15 of a 100-penalty yard first half for LHS) following an incomplete pass into the end zone backed the Blue Devils enough for Juan Jimenez’s 31-yard field-goal attempt, which had plenty of distance, to barely miss wide left as the first half ended.
The third quarter was much cleaner. Gallatin got on the board on Max Kelley’s 34-yard field goal with 4:46 left to draw to within 7-3.
An interception and long return by David Aluya gave Lebanon the ball on the Gallatin 42. A pass interference penalty on the Green Wave led to three straight runs by Sean Heath, the last covering 13 yards for a 14-3 lead early in the fourth quarter. Heath finished with 106 yards on 13 carries.
Gallatin played two quarterbacks. Freshman starter Riley Ridings returned in the fourth quarter and, with the help of the hard running of Za’kyian Brinkley and Ladainian McMurry, drove the Green Wave to a 2-yard scoring surge by Brinkley.
Going for two points to make it a three-point game, Ridings’ pass was batted down by linebacker Gavin Tomlinson to take a field goal off the GHS table for the final 6:48.
“(Brinkley’s) a load,” Gentry said of Gallatin’s fullback. “He’s a good-looking young man. Very very good with a football in his hands. He and (McMurry) and (backup quarterback Luke Cook) make them hard to defend. We did a good job of containing them and not giving up the big play. Keep getting them in the huddle. Bend but don’t break. Hopefully, that’ll get them to make mistakes and we can get the ball.”
Heath ripped off a 31-yard run to get the ball to the Gallatin 37. But a pair of holding penalties stalled the Blue Devils, who nevertheless were able to take more than five minutes off the clock.
Abston’s punt was returned 24 yards by McMurry to the Gallatin 49 with 1:44 to play. But with the Green Wave all but having to pass, the Lebanon pass rush swarmed the freshman with three sacks by Weston Blinkard, Brison Jackson and Jack Clinard combined and a forced fumble by Tomlinson on fourth down.
The fumble was recovered by an offensive lineman who was tackled, giving the ball back to the Blue Devils as Gentry signaled victory formation with 16 seconds left.
“Pass rush and not let anybody behind us and doing those things,” Gentry said.
Abston, who finished with 68 yards on 13 carries, took a knee and Lebanon left the Waveyard with a 7-2 record going into this Friday’s Senior Night game against Warren County at 7 p.m. at Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium. Gallatin fell to 4-5.
