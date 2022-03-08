ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Mercer’s women’s coach Susie Gardner was named Southern Conference Coach of the Year by both her colleagues and the media prior to the league’s tournament last week.
Then, her Lady Bears won the league tournament for the fourth time in the last five years with a 75-54 win over Furman on Sunday. At 23-6, the Lady Bears will learn their NCAA tournament fate next Monday.
The winningest coach in program history, the 1982 Mt. Juliet High graduate led the Bears to their sixth 20-win season since 2012-13 and sixth SoCon regular season championship since joining the conference ahead of the 2014-15 season.
It is Gardner’s fourth time with the honor in her 11 seasons at the Macon, Ga., school.
