Garduno lifts Lebanon into 2-2 tie

Jesse Garduno scored twice in the final 5:20 Tuesday to lift host Lebanon into a 2-2 tie with Cookeville in the Blue Devils’ regular-season finale.
Cookeville took a 1-0 lead into halftime on Luke Mabry’s goal. Jud Reese put the Cavaliers up 2-0 in the second half.,
Garduno scored off a Gael Perez assist with 5:20 to play to put the Blue Devils on the board and scored off Fernando Martinez’s free kick with two minutes remaining.
Lebanon had several close attempts in the final minutes to take the lead.
The teams will go at again next Monday when Lebanon travels to Cookeville for the District 7-AAA tournament, a game which won’t end in a tie as there is an overtime provision for postseason play.
