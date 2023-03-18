Garduno’s hat trick lifts Lebanon 8-0

Jesse Garduno scored a hat trick Tuesday as Lebanon shut out visiting Watertown 8-0.
Garduno scored two of the Blue Devils’ first three goals and the first of the second half. Two of the assists came from Escher Barrett and the other from Ethan Hudlow.
Barrett also assisted on Gael Perez’s score for a 2-0 lead. Drew East scored from Noah McGee and Axel Hernandez’s penalty kick 7:14 before halftime made it 5-0.
East assisted on Tristan Phillips’ goal in the second half. Ford Graviss scored in the final minute from Kenai Hunyh.
