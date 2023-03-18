Garduno’s hat trick lifts Lebanon 8-0

Jesse Garduno scored three goals for Lebanon in the Blue Devils’ win over Watertown.

 BARBARA WOLFF • Submitted

Jesse Garduno scored a hat trick Tuesday as Lebanon shut out visiting Watertown 8-0.

Garduno scored two of the Blue Devils’ first three goals and the first of the second half. Two of the assists came from Escher Barrett and the other from Ethan Hudlow.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.