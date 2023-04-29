Garduno scores late for 1-0 Lebanon win

LaVergne and host Lebanon were engaged in a physical, but scoreless, match until 2:49 remained with Jesse Garduno scored the game’s only goal in a 1-0 Blue Devil victory.
Lebanon’s third straight shutout gave the Blue Devils their ninth win of the season, tying a record for a program which began play in 1996.
The Blue Devils dropped the junior-varsity match 4-2. Luis Garcia and Tristan Phillips scored for the Blue Devils with assists from Houston Spivey and Neri Ramirez.
Lebanon’s next game was also a shutout, but on the opposite side of the scoreboard as visiting Smyrna took a 2-0 triumph Wednesday.
Following a scoreless first half, the Bulldogs scored with 29 and six minutes remaining.
