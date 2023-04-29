Garduno scores late for 1-0 Lebanon win

Jesse Garduno scored the game’s only goal in Lebanon’s 1-0 win over LaVergne.

 NOELLE HILTON • Lebanon High School

LaVergne and host Lebanon were engaged in a physical, but scoreless, match until 2:49 remained with Jesse Garduno scored the game’s only goal in a 1-0 Blue Devil victory.

Lebanon’s third straight shutout gave the Blue Devils their ninth win of the season, tying a record for a program which began play in 1996.

