Georgetown defeats Cumberland in season finale, 28-10

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Cumberland held a 10-7 lead at the half, but Georgetown’s defense stepped up in the final two quarters to shut down the Phoenix offense and win 28-10 in last Saturday’s season finale.
Cumberland (3-7, 2-5 Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division) had a chance to spoil not only Georgetown’s senior day, but a chance for the Tigers to go to the postseason. The Phoenix jumped ahead early with a pick-six as the defense held strong the first 30 minutes, but the offense sputtered posting just 158 total yards.
Georgetown (8-2, 5-2 Bluegrass) held the Phoenix’s potent rushing attack to just 12 rushing yards. Georgetown put up 21 unanswered points in the third quarter after making adjustments coming out of halftime.
The Phoenix used all three quarterbacks on the roster today. Freshman Brayden Sanders played the last drive of the game and threw for more yards than starter Dylan Carpenter and backup Brandon Edmonston.
Kaleb Witherspoon hauled in 10 receptions for 93 yards while leading rushers Treylon Sheppard and James Christian combined for 10 carries and minus-7 rushing yards.
Champ Leddon had an interception returned 79 yards for a touchdown while Travis Woodall registered 14 total tackles, 11 of which were solo. Jace Capps had a big game posting nine tackles, 4.5 of which went for a loss with two sacks. Capps forced the hurry on Leddon’s interception.
Georgetown posted 284 total yards of offense with 206 coming on the ground. Running back Jalen Lumpkin rushed for 98 yards and one score on nine carries. Quarterback Brandon Burgess threw completed just nine passes 68 yards and two touchdowns.
Cumberland’s defense stepped up on the first drive of the game stopping the Tigers on fourth and goal to get the ball. Cumberland could not move the ball offensively and punted it after three plays.
After a Tiger punt pinned the Phoenix deep and Cumberland’s offense punted it back, Georgetown started the drive with a short field to work with. On third down, Capps got on the edge and forced Burgess to make an emergency pass that Leddon picked off and took to the house to give Cumberland a 7-0 lead after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Georgetown capitalized on a muffed punt by Victor Stephenson that they recovered with a short field to go. Burgess threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Maggard to tie the game at 7-7. The very next Phoenix drive stalled out, but a muffed punt gave Cumberland a second chance at points. Cumberland also capitalized with a 24-yard field goal and the score would stand at 10-7.
Out of the half, Georgetown looked like a different squad scoring three touchdowns in the third quarter. Lumpkin scored on a 16-yard touchdown rush. Zach Babb punched in a nine-yard TD rush, and Burgess found Jeremy Adams for a seven-yard score.
The Phoenix couldn’t move the ball until the final possession but were stuffed after the Tigers put in their starters in the final seconds to keep CU from getting on the board.
Though Georgetown got the victory, the No. 17 Tigers’ season is also over at 8-2 as they were left out of the 16-team NAIA playoffs.
Georgetown 28, Cumberland 10Cumberland 7 3 0 0—10
Georgetown 0 7 21 0—21
First quarter
Cumberland—Champ Leddon 79 interception return (Hunter Mathis kick), 3:39.
Second quarter
Georgetown—Aaron Maggard 5 pass from Brandon Burgess (Joshua Edwards kick), 8:53.
Cumberland—Mathis 23 FG, :11.
Third quarter
Georgetown—Jalen Lumpkin 16 run (Edwards kick), 12:45.
Georgetown—Zach Babb 9 run (Edwards kick), 9:21.
Georgetown—Jeremy Adams 7 pass from Burgess (Edwards kick), 6:38.
Team statistics
CU GC
First downs 11 20
—Rushing 2 13
—Passing 9 6
—Penalty 0 1
Rushes-yards 27-12 48-206
Passing yards 146 78
—Comp.-Att.-Int. 18-38-1 10-27-1
Fumbles-lost 2-2 2-1
Penalties-yards 5-25 7-54
Punts-avg. 8-36.6 5-37.2
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Cumberland: Styles Corder 2-27, Brandon Edmondson 4-67, Kaleb Witherspoon 4-4, Nick Burge 2-0, Treylon Sheppard -(-2), James Christian 5-(-5), Brayden Sanders 2-(-9), Dylan Carpenter 3-(-10). Georgetown: Jalen Lumpkin 9-98, Xavier Abernathy 7-35, Isaiah Cobb 7-29, Darius Barbour 4-28, Nick Conley 6-13, Zach Babb 2-8, Caleb Jacob 2-7, Tucker Woolum 1-1, Team 1-0, Brandon Burgett 9-(-13).
PASSING—Cumberland: Brayden Sanders 5-7-0—67, Dylan Carpenter 11-21-0—62, Brandon Edmondson 2-8-1—17, Team 0-1-0—0, Ian Hafner 0-1-0—0.
RECEIVING—Georgetown: Jeremy Adams 3-21, Aaron Maggard 3-19, Jake Johnson 1-13, Darius Barbour 1-11, T.J. Whetstine 1-10, Tucker Woolum 1-4. Cumberland: Kaleb Witherspoon 10-93, Styles Corder 1-18, Ian Hafner 2-12, Jaylen Taylor 1-12, Bernard Nelson 1-10, Alex Valdez 1-2, James Christian 1-0, Dajon Anderson 1-(-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.