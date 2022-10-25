Georgetown men snap CU's 11-match unbeaten streak

John Azar (9) scored Cumberland's only goal Sunday on a penalty kick.

 STEVE WAMPLER • Cumberland University/File

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Georgetown College snapped No. 21 Cumberland’s 11-match unbeaten streak with a 2-1 men’s soccer win at Toyota Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Cumberland (8-2-3, 5-1-3 Mid-South Conference) suffered its first loss in the conference schedule this season as the Tigers scored two unanswered goals to get the win. With the loss, the Phoenix are tied with Bethel in the conference standings in second place with 18 points. Tennessee Southern picked up a 4-2 win over Shawnee State today to put the Firehawks in first place with 19 points. Cumberland will have to get a win on Thursday against the Firehawks to take home at least a share of the conference title depending on what Bethel does against Freed-Hardeman today.

