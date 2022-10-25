Georgetown men snap CU's 11-match unbeaten streak

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Georgetown College snapped No. 21 Cumberland’s 11-match unbeaten streak with a 2-1 men’s soccer win at Toyota Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Cumberland (8-2-3, 5-1-3 Mid-South Conference) suffered its first loss in the conference schedule this season as the Tigers scored two unanswered goals to get the win. With the loss, the Phoenix are tied with Bethel in the conference standings in second place with 18 points. Tennessee Southern picked up a 4-2 win over Shawnee State today to put the Firehawks in first place with 19 points. Cumberland will have to get a win on Thursday against the Firehawks to take home at least a share of the conference title depending on what Bethel does against Freed-Hardeman today.
Cumberland outshot Georgetown taking 18 shots in the match, five of them were on target. Georgetown posted 13 shots with five also on goal.
In the early going both Cumberland and Georgetown had great looks, but weren’t able to capitalize. The Phoenix had a free kick just outside of the box Robbie Lyons fired high over the crossbar. Georgetown’s chance came in the 12th minute as they played a through ball that got past all of the Cumberland defenders forcing keeper Jacob Forster to come out of the pipes and make a sliding save on a shot from Michael Devlin.
The Phoenix got on the board in the 19th minute after Robbie Lyons was fouled in the box to setup a penalty kick for Cumberland. John Azar buried it in the right corner for his second goal of the week.
Just before the half, Cumberland had a great opportunity to add another goal. The Georgetown keeper came out of the box to pressure a wide open Edvin Grevskott. His shot beat the keeper, but back filling into the goal was Luca Perrin to make the save. Right after that, the Tigers went down and scored the equalizer on a goal from Luca Zellman for a 1-1 score at half.
Much like the first half, both teams had good goal scoring opportunities. For Cumberland, Victor Ramirez fired a shot from outside the 18 that was saved by the Georgetown keeper. The Tigers were able to play a through ball on a counter that got behind the back line of Cumberland again and Forster had to leave the box to come up and make the save to keep the match knotted at 1-1.
Georgetown was able to take the lead after Forester made a nice save on a header, but the rebound ended up at the feet of Nathan Sidwell for the goal with 20 minutes to play.
Ramirez rifled another shot to the upper nine in the 73rd minute, but a great one handed save by Theron Handlen kept the score at 2-1.
Cumberland would continue to threaten, but were unable to push across the equalizer late falling to the Tigers, 2-1.
The loss sets up a huge match for the Phoenix on Thursday against Tennessee Southern with the Mid-South Conference regular season championship on the line and the all-important No. 1 seed in the conference tournament.
Phoenix women get win at Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ky. — No. 14 Cumberland scored three first half goals in a 3-0 women’s soccer victory over Georgetown College at Toyota Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Cumberland (12-3-0, 7-2-0 Mid-South Conference) dominated for the opening kick, scoring quickly and not giving the Tigers any clean looks all match. The Phoenix fired off 20 shots with 11 on goal outshooting Georgetown. Gabby Jones and Brenna Swiger each scored a goal and an posted an assist in the match while Haley Stevens scored the first goal and Marie Bathe, Grace Morris and Ao Yamada each added assists.
The Phoenix took control of the match early as Brenna Swiger played the ball forward to Gabby Jones behind the entire Tigers back line forcing the GC keeper out of the box. Jones played the ball over to Haley Stevens for an easy empty net goal just three minutes into the match.
Five minutes later, Grace Morris played a perfect long pass from the backline to Jones behind the Tigers backline. Jones had a one-on-one with the keeper and beat her for the goal and a 2-0 lead.
In the 23rd minute, Marie Bathe crossed a ball to the back post that Brenna Swiger finished to extend the score to 3-0.
Georgetown tightened up defensively and only held Cumberland to a few really good chances in the second half. One of those opportunities was a shot by Brenda Cernas that was saved by the Tigers defenseman Lani Irwin.
Cumberland will have a huge road test in the final regular season match of the season Thursday against No. 7 Tennessee Southern on the road in Pulaski.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.