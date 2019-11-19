Georgetown stuns CU with 35 second-half points in finale

GEORGETOWN, Ky. - Zach Dampier and Jake Johnson rallied the Georgetown Tigers for 35 unanswered points to take the down Cumberland 42-35 in the season finale for both teams Saturday afternoon at Toyota Stadium.
In a tale of two halves, the Phoenix (5-5, 3-4 Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division) had control of the game early into the third quarter up 35-7, but Georgetown (5-5, 4-3 Bluegrass) never quit and rallied to overtake the Phoenix late in the game leaving Cumberland stunned.
Cumberland's offense accumulated 360 yards of total offense, with 277coming off the ground. Senior Telvin Rucker ran for 119 yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns in his final game as a Phoenix. Kendall Johnson ran for 92 yards on three rushing attempts, including an 82-yard touchdown rush. Quarterback Joseph Rushin completed 10 of 16 passes for 82 yards and threw two interceptions. Kevin McKenzie led Cumberland with seven tackles and 3 1/2 for a loss. Jace Capps collected 2 1/2 sacks.
Georgetown's air raid offense was led by quarterback Dampier and receiver Johnson. Dampier completed 18 of 32 passes for 247 yards and four touchdowns. Johnson hauled in 11 receptions for 176 yards and four touchdowns. Johnson saw a big increase in targets when Georgetown's No.1 receiver JJ Ogbogu was ejected for his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after he picked a touchdown catch of his own. Freshman defensive back Anthony Welsh picked off Rushin twice with the latter being an incredible one-handed pick to lead the Tigers to their game-winning drive.
Georgetown's took the opening kick 42 yards to set up the Tigers. Quarterback Zach Dampier completed a pass on third-and-long to extend the drive. Jace Capps picked up another sack, leading to the Tigers going for it on fourth down as Dampier underthrew receiver Ogbogu.
Telvin Rucker broke loose for a 41-yard rush right up the middle for the touchdown on the Cumberland opening drive. The Phoenix never looked back with the big momentum.
On the first play of Cumberland's second drive, Kendall Johnson took the jet sweep and was able to get outside and ran down the sideline past everyone for an 82-yard touchdown rush, Cumberland's longest play from scrimmage this season.
Cumberland defense held Georgetown to a 31-yard field goal attempt after the Tigers were driving down the field. Kicker Tyler Dummer missed it wide right and Cumberland took advantage, driving all the way down the field and getting senior Jake Croasmun a touchdown on a sneak.
SEE CU/PAGE B2
Chris Gatewood added another touchdown for the Phoenix on the toss sweep for 9 yards. The offensive line opened up a hole for Gatewood to walk through on his way to the end zone. Cumberland led at the half, 28-7.
Treylon Sheppard took the opening kickoff to the 50-yard line to give the Phoenix great field position. Georgetown gave Cumberland another opportunity with a pass-interference call on third down. Rucker then busted his second touchdown rush of the game for 30 yards.
Georgetown put together a 78-yard drive ending with Dampier finding Johnson in the end zone after scrambling around a bit. Cumberland was forced to punt on the next drive and the Phoenix helped out the Tigers with a pair of pass-interference calls. Zach Babb capped it off with a 3-yard rush on the outside to bring it to a two-score game, 35-21.
The Tigers carried momentum carried on to the defensive end of the ball as Anthony Welsh undercut Rushin throwing the deep ball for an interception. Three plays later, Dampier threw up a deep ball to Jake Johnson, who went over two Cumberland defenders for the grab and squeaked through the pair for the touchdown to bring the home team to within 35-28 with 12:20 remaining.
Cumberland could not move the ball and an unsportsmanlike penalty backed the Phoenix up to the 15-yard line for a third-and-27 attempt. Rushin dropped back and threw a deep fade intended for Niblett, but Welsh made an incredible one-handed interception along the sideline and was able to keep one foot in bounds. The Tigers took advantage with Dampier throwing a fade to Johnson's back shoulder in the end zone for their third touchdown connection.
Georgetown's momentum had taken over this game as Georgetown forced back-to-back sacks and the Tiger's Tyler Selby took the ball away from Rushin, setting up Georgetown on the Cumberland-31 yard line. Dampier found Johnson in man-to-man on the outside on the post for another touchdown and Georgetown's first lead of the game.
Cumberland forced a punt on and took over on its 9-ard line with two minutes remaining, but could not move the ball. The Phoenix tried to a trick play on fourth down, but failed to convert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.