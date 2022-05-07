Georgetown walks off Cumberland in MSC Tournament

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — No. 3-seed Georgetown rallied to score six runs in the ninth inning to walk off Cumberland 9-6 and send the Phoenix to the loser’s bracket of the Mid-South Conference Baseball Championships on Thursday night at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Cumberland, which waited through two rain delays totaling some 4 1/2 hours, held the lead the whole game until the final swing of the bat from Tigers catcher Maxwell Baldaccini who hit a three-run walk-off homer. The Phoenix took a 6-3 lead into the ninth before a double, a single and a hit batter loaded the bases bringing in closer Ethan Torres from the bullpen.
Torres punched out the first batter he faced, but with one out Hank Schineller hit a two-run single up the middle. The Phoenix intentionally walked the next batter with runners on the corners for the force out at every base. With the tying run on third and the bags full, Torres induced a chopper back to him. He turned and threw to second for the second out, but Cumberland could not complete the double play. The next batter, Baldaccini ended the game with the three-run homer.
Nolan Machibroda had another great showing going 3-for-4 with two home runs and four runs batted in. Santrel Farmer added three hits in the game.
Cole Eigenhuis started on the mound and had wait through a fourth-inning rain delay. He tossed five full innings exiting the game with the lead after the second rain delay which lasted around three hours.
He punched out five batters allowing four hits with three walks and two hit batters for three earned runs.
Alex Smith tossed three full innings in relief, working out of two jams before giving up three runs in the ninth. Torres suffered the loss, his first loss of the season.
Machibroda started the game with a bang hit a three-run blast over the right-field bullpen to give Cumberland an early lead.
Georgetown scored one run in the bottom of the second as Eigenhuis issued a walk and then a double down the line off the glove of Tyner Hughes put runners on second and third.
Dashon Moore hit an RBI-groundout to second to score Justin Brodt.
In the fourth, with the bases loaded the first rain delay was issued that lasted just over an hour and a half.
When play resumed, Jayden Hanna delivered an RBI-single up the middle to push the lead out to 4-1.
Jaxon Spigelberg and Max Flock drew walks in the fifth for the Tigers. Both advanced to second and third on a wild pitch and Joshua Duarte hit a two-out two-RBI single to center to cut it to a one-run game, 4-3.
Angel Mendoza led off the eighth inning with a single through the left side.
Courtesy-runner Corey Perkins advanced to second on a wild pitch and then moved to third on a single from Farmer.
He came in to score on a wild pitch and push the lead out to 5-3.
Machibroda hit a solo homer in the ninth over dead-center field for his second home run of the game and 17th of the season.
The Tigers rallied for six runs in the bottom of the ninth to win the game and send the Phoenix to the loser’s bracket.
The Phoenix were to play the loser of top-seed Freed-Hardeman and Bethel (scheduled to meet in yesterday’s opening game) in an elimination contest last night, weather permitting.
