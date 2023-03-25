GH’s Waters wins pitcher’s duel vs. MJ’s Haymans

MT. JULIET — Green Hill’s Sophia Waters and Mt. Juliet’s Taylor Haymans were locked up in a scoreless pitcher’s duel going into the top of the seventh inning Thursday night when the Lady Hawks played deuces wild.
Lockard Boyle blasted a leadoff double to center field and her pinch runner, Lowry Bockweg, came around to score the game’s first run on a two-out double down the left-field line by Emily Legrand.
Legrand scored from second for a 2-0 Lady Hawks victory when no one covered first base on Cadence Jarrett’s bunt. Jarrett was tagged out for the third out, but not before Legrand crossed the plate for the insurance run.
Waters made quick work of the Lady Bears in the bottom of the seventh, completing a two-hitter with her eighth strikeout of the night.
Haymans allowed six hits and a walk while fanning four.
Boyle and Jarrett each had two of Green Hill’s six hits.
Lady Bears rally for 8th-inning win at Lebanon
As Mt. Juliet’s pitcher, Taylor Haymans survived a Lebanon scoring barrage in the middle innings Tuesday at LHS.
She gave herself the win with an RBI single in the top of the eighth inning to lift the Lady Bears to an 8-6 victory.
In a game which started two hours early in an attempt to beat the rain, Annalise Mecklenberg began her two-HR, five-RBI night with a two-run homer in the first inning for a 2-0 Lady Bear lead.
After Lebanon’s mid-game barrage which put the Lady Devils in front 6-3, Mecklenburg hit her second bomb of the evening, a three-run shot, in the sixth to tie the score at 6-6.
Lebanon scored two runs in the fourth inning on a Maci Hodge homer and took the lead with four in the fifth on a two-run double by Laina Knight and a two-run single by Hodge, giving her four RBIs.
Haymans allowed six hits and five walks while striking out 14.
The Lady Bears banged out eight hits off Knight and McKenzie Jordan. Reese Burns had a pair of singles for Mt. Juliet.
Knight doubled as she and Hodge had two hits each. Adelyn Stephens also doubled for the Lady Devils.
6-run 5th lifts Springfield past Lebanon
SPRINGFIELD — A six-run fifth inning for Springfield undid Lebanon’s five-run lead as the Lady Jackets edged the Lady Devils 6-5 Thursday night.
McKenzie Jordan pitched for scoreless innings before Springfield reached her and reliever Laina Knight in the fifth.
Lebanon outhit Springfield 10-9. Lillie Beth Waddle drove in two Lady Devil runs as she and Aundrea Huddleston had three hits apiece while Knight notched two.
The Lady Devils scored four times in the third inning and once in the fifth.
Watertown scores nine runs late in 11-3 win
WESTMORELAND — Watertown scored nine runs in the final two innings Tuesday to turn a low-scoring game into an 11-3 win at Westmoreland.
The Lady Purple Tigers trailed 3-2 before scoring three times in the sixth and six in the seventh, finishing with 14 hits.
Leadoff batter Abby Hall and Madison Baskin drove in three runs apiece while Katie Brindley knocked in two.
Baskin doubled out of her three hits. Rachel Cromer doubled twice and Callie Buhler once as they, Hall, Brindley and Jaina Drennon had two hits apiece.
Drennon pitched all seven innings, allowing four hits and no walks.
Lady Commander comeback falls short 5-4 at DCA
DONELSON — Friendship Christian’s comeback came up short 5-4 at Donelson Christian on Tuesday.
The Lady Wildcats led 5-1 going into the seventh before Friendship scored three times as Khloe Smith reached on an error, Gabby Lowe hit an RBI double and Isabella Wilson drew a bases-loaded walk. But Bailey Shepard struck out the final two Lady Commanders to hang on to the victory as FCS fell to 5-3 for the season and 1-1 in District 4-IIA.
The Lady Wildcats took a 2-0 first-inning lead on home runs by Aniya Dawson and Madison McHenry. DCA tacked on two more runs in the fourth and one in the sixth, finishing with seven hits off Charley Clark.
Friendship finished with five hits off Shepard, including a double by Wilson.
Clark walked three and struck out six.
Friendship breezes to two lopsided wins
Sandwiched around the loss to Donelson Christian, Friendship whipped visiting Ezell-Harding 19-0 Monday and Nashville Christian 17-1 Thursday.
Isabella Wilson pitched a three-inning no-hitter against Ezell-Harding in which she walked one and struck out seven.
Friendship scored 14 times in the first inning and five more in the second, finishing with nine hits.
Bell Nokes drove in six runs on a single, double and sacrifice fly. Bella Ellis had two RBI on two singles and Landry West two on a triple. Khloe Smith tripled while Wilson doubled.
Friendship spotted Nashville Christian a top-of-the-first-inning run before making that a distant memory with seven in the bottom half. The Lady Commanders scored at least three runs in each of their four at-bats, finishing with 10 hits.
No. 9 hitter Deshea Oakley drove in four runs on a double and two singles. Charley Clark had three RBI and leadoff batter Smith two.
Clark pitched two innings, allowing Nashville Christian’s only hit and run while striking out four. Angela Eden tossed two innings with three punchouts.
