GH’s Waters wins pitcher’s duel vs. MJ’s Haymans

Emily Legrand celebrates her RBI double which gives Green Hill a 1-0 lead over Mt. Juliet in the seventh inning.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

MT. JULIET — Green Hill’s Sophia Waters and Mt. Juliet’s Taylor Haymans were locked up in a scoreless pitcher’s duel going into the top of the seventh inning Thursday night when the Lady Hawks played deuces wild.

Lockard Boyle blasted a leadoff double to center field and her pinch runner, Lowry Bockweg, came around to score the game’s first run on a two-out double down the left-field line by Emily Legrand.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.